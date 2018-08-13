Beauty business booming faster than sisters can keep up

SISTER ACT: Brodie and her sister Tegan behind the desk of their recently opened Nailed It Beauty Parlour.

SISTER duo Brodie and Tegan Davis are back to their old stomping ground.

Owner of beauty business, Nailed It Beautiful Beauty Parlour, Brodie has just moved the business's location.

The new shop, on the corner of Richardson road and Alexandra street, is next door to where Tegan used to have her own shop, Tegan's Nail and Beauty Bar.

Tegan had the shop for some years before Brodie started her beauty apprenticeship with her in 2009.

Tegan then closed down the business when she had children and Brodie eventually went out on her own.

Brodie first worked from Gracemere home and after a while - hired to Tegan to help her out, reversing the roles.

It ended up getting too busy for the two of them and the space was quite limiting, so two years ago Brodie went into her own shop on Denison street.

Last month, they headed over to northside, to a space that would allow them more functionality.

"It's amazing, it's a totally different feel but its even better," Brodie said.

"It was just time for a change of scenery.

"I wanted to find something more permanent and change something into the way I wanted to make it."

The new shop has a relaxing decor with grey colours matched with a blush pink, gold and some greenery.

One of the most exciting new features is the deluxe pedicure platform.

"Everyone loves it, not one person hasn't come in here and commented on it," Brodie said.

The new shop location has also brought in a lot of new clients, with the signage on the busy road.

The business's most popular service is doing nails but they do anything from eyebrows, eyelash lifting, eyelash extensions, waxing and more.

"We love to do anything and we love to change it up," Brodie said.

"It's better if you have a day where you are doing everything.

"I love doing nails because the shapes, the nails, colour, everything is really different, it is never the same."

The ultimate satisfaction comes from seeing customers walk out happy.

"That is what keeps us going," Brodie said.

"We love before and afters, just seeing the results."

Working side by side with her sister everyday, Brodie said it is fun.

The pair get along really well, never argue and have an easy flow between the two of them.

And it's warming to have customers that have been with them since the days in Tegan's shop.

"It just shows they are happy with us and they do recommend us to people, they keep coming back," Brodie said.

Work experience student Charne Botha has just joined the team recently and Brodie is looking to expand further.

"Just to have a bigger team to accept more clients, we are constantly booked out, Tegan and I can only do so much," she said.

Nailed It Beauty Parlour:

3/86 Alexandra St, Park Avenue

Phone 4921 3452

Search them on Facebook and Instagram