Become a Jacaranda princess

Bonnie McGowan, of Flowers by Bonnie, will be hosting flower crown making workshops for the Jacaranda Queen Crowning. Caitlan Charles

IN THE 1930s and 40s, the Jacaranda Festival committee would make the queen's crown out of jacaranda flowers moments before the crowning.

This year at the Queen Crowning ceremony, you will have the opportunity to make your own flower crown with Bonnie McGowan, from Flowers By Bonnie.

Having grown up in Grafton, Mrs McGowan has a deep love of the Jacaranda Festival, and this year sponsoring her first junior candidate, it seemed like a perfect time to get involved.

"We're going to run half hour workshops, structured from 4pm every half an hour for people to come in, make the flower crowns and then wear them for the evening so they feel like they are princesses at the crowning,” Mrs McGowan said.

"It's really to get back to the roots of the festival.

"I think the whole festival are trying to keep it unique to the festival and not have those things disappear.

"So this year they thought they'd trial (making flower crowns) and bring all that back in... to the festival.”

For the last three years, Mrs McGowan has been running workshops at Flowers By Bonnie and having great success with participants.

"The committee approached me and asked if I would be interested in doing something like this to collaborate my business with the Jacaranda Festival,” she said.

With the jacaranda flowers being so fragile, Mrs McGowan said they will be making the crowns in the colour theme with lilacs, purple and white with a few jacaranda flowers.

Keep an eye out for more information on the flower crown workshops on the Jacaranda Festival and Flowers By Bonnie Facebook pages, and on flyers around town.

The workshop will be $20 a head for a half hour workshop.