Bee Gees tribute band to hit Maclean

CLARENCE fans of the Bee Gees take note. The UK Bee Geez are the most realistic tribute to the Bee Gees that you will see or hear and they are heading for Maclean this weekend for a special Christmas dinner and show.

As the trio appear on the stage you can just feel the air of amazement by the audience (who are also encouraged to dress up in '70s disco gear).

The UK Bee Geez have gone to great lengths to be certain that not only is the music very accurate, but that they look and act every inch the Gibb brothers.

The great songs, the harmony voices, the look, the mannerisms and the dry humour - all are faithfully re-created.

From the first opening song of You Should Be Dancing, all the way through to the romantic ballads such as How Deep Is Your Love and finally into the fantastic disco tracks such as Night Fever and Stayin' Alive, you can be forgiven for thinking that the real Bee Gees are there with you.

Former presidents of the official Australian Bee Gees Fan club Glenda Bowman and Vicki Simpson agree that the UK Bee Geez are the most realistic tribute to the Gibb Bros they have witnessed.

The show was formed in England in early 2000 and has wowed audiences all over the globe many times, performing in countries such as the UK, India, South Africa, Canada, New Zealand and Australia and all over Europe, appearing on many television and radio shows.

They have also appeared alongside world-famous acts such as The Village People, The Supremes, The Temptations, Leo Sayer, John Paul Young and Marcia Hines.

Now based on the Gold Coast, the guys guarantee to take you on a trip down memory lane in this spectacular two-hour family-friendly show performing all the classic Bee Gees hits over their four decades at the top of the pop charts from 1966 to 1999.

Don't miss The UK Bee Geez at a Christmas dinner and show at Maclean Bowling Club on Saturday. 6.30pm dinner/7.30pm show. Tickets $25.