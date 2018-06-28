Beef at the Barriers to help kids in need

COME ON DOWN: Mitch Donovan from Ray Donovan is looking for people to join them at the races for their Beef at the Barriers Charity Marquee on South Grafton Cup day.

COME ON DOWN: Mitch Donovan from Ray Donovan is looking for people to join them at the races for their Beef at the Barriers Charity Marquee on South Grafton Cup day. Adam Hourigan

BEEF at the Barriers Charity Marquee offers the chance to have a good ol' time during the upcoming July Racing Carnival while fundraising for kids in need.

Mitch Donovan from Ray Donovan Stock and Station Agents said Beef at the Barriers at Clarence River Jockey Club on South Grafton Cup Day (July 8) was all about having a bit of fun while raising much- needed funds for Little Windmills: The Country Kids Charity.

The charity organisation helps alleviate the financial burden on rural and regional families with seriously sick or injured children by subsidising things like medical expenses, travel and accommodation.

"The nuts and bolts of the event is having the community come together. It's a day to come in and catch up with people in the community,” Mr Donovan said.

"Little Windmills was the ideal charity to support, it is a non for profit charity and also because in my generation there are a lot of young families in the community with some that are doing it a bit tough at the moment ... there's nothing worse than a kid being crook,” he said.

Tickets include entry to the racecourse and the marquee, a delicious ploughman's barbecue, beef canapes and drinks.

Mr Donovan said raffles drawn on the day will feature great prizes. The first prize is two nights in a two-bedroom ocean view apartment at The Cove Yamba.

The second prize is two parade yard pavilion tickets on Grafton Cup Day and the third prize is a Naeco Blue Seafood Voucher.

Tickets are $120 for the Beef at the Barriers Charity Marquee on South Grafton Cup Day, Sunday, July 8.

For more information visit raydonovan.com.au/beef-the-barriers/