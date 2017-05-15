Beef industry's 'central role' on Northern Rivers: Joyce

MONDAY 1.35pm: THE Federal Government has committed $1 million in support of Casino's annual Beef Week events from 2017 to 2020 to recognise the central role the beef industry plays in the local region and across Australia.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture and Water resources, Barnaby Joyce, said the beef industry was the single largest contributor to Australian agriculture and was the country's biggest export earner, with 70% of total beef production now being shipped to more than 100 countries.

"The Northern Rivers region plays a major role in growing both our domestic and international markets," Minister Joyce said.

"It is one of the reasons this government is committed to Beef Week and to building the capacity of the beef industry in the region and to enhance a national focus for the event.

"The Northern Rivers is so proud of their beef producing capacity, it doesn't matter whether you are in Casino, Lismore or if you are poking up towards the hills up towards Drake and to Tabulam, people know that you can make a dollar out of beef because we have got record turn around in beef prices."

Page MP, Kevin Hogan, welcomed the million dollar commitment saying Beef Week will continue in all its glory for many years to come and inject million into the local economy.

"As the major employer in our region, the industry looks forward to this event not only for the stimulation it provides to the local economy, cattle sector and tourism markets but also the valuable network exposure to grow markets nationally and internationally," Mr Hogan said.

President of Casino Beef Week, Stuart George, said he hopes the grant will go a long way in ensuring the future of Casino Beef Week.

"We really appreciate it and obviously we will sit down with our major partners, being the Richmond Valley Council and the Northern Cooperative Meat Company, and map out the future for Beef Week for many years to come."

