Matt Golinski's barbecue eye fillet with kale, carrot and fennel slaw with persian fetta.
Lifestyle

Beef Week recipe: Try Matt Golinski's tasty eye fillet dish

8th May 2018 4:30 PM

Barbecue eye fillet with kale, carrot and fennel slaw with persian fetta

SERVES: 4

INGREDIENTS

800g eye fillet, sliced 1cm thick

Salt and pepper to taste

½ bunch curly kale

1 fennel bulb, finely sliced

200g carrots, peeled and shredded

1 red onion, finely sliced

1 tsp caraway seeds

50ml red wine vinegar

100ml extra-virgin olive oil

2 tsp Dijon mustard

100g persian fetta

METHOD

1. Wash the kale and strip the leaves from the stems. Shred finely and mix with the fennel, carrots, onion and caraway seeds.

2. Whisk together the vinegar, olive oil and mustard and pour over the salad ingredients. Season the salad well with salt and pepper.

3. Lightly oil the eye fillet steaks and season with salt and pepper. Grill on a hot barbecue or grill pan for 2 minutes on each side. Transfer to a tray to rest.

4. Arrange the salad on a serving platter and crumble the fetta over the top. Arrange the grilled steaks on top and serve immediately.

TIP: If purple carrots are not available, you can easily substitute with regular orange carrots.

Australian Beef

The Sunshine Coast Daily

