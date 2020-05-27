Menu
A man is set to face court in July charged with the theft of several beehives from a rural property.
Crime

Beehive heist lands man in court after two-year police probe

by Grace Mason
27th May 2020 4:26 PM
A MAN is set to face court in July charged with stealing a number of beehives from a Cassowary Coast property almost two years ago.

Police allege the hives were taken from a Garradunga property on Eubenangee Road sometime between September 30 and October 6 in 2018.

The lengthy investigation by Mareeba's Major and Organised Crime Squad saw them charge a Mourilyan man last week.

The 21-year-old is due to appear in the Innisfail Magistrates Court on July 27 charged with stealing.

MOCS Sgt Mark Kerswell said thefts from rural properties often involved long-term investigations.

"Protracted investigations can become difficult to investigate but if the community provides us with new information, we will continue to investigate," he said.

"We are always speaking to members of the community in relation to our investigations and sometimes the smallest piece of information can be the final piece in our jigsaw to solve a crime.

"That is why we ask the community to contact Crime Stoppers, Policelink or their nearest police station if they have information in relation to, not only, beehive thefts but people who are targeting rural properties in their community."

Originally published as Beehive heist lands man in court after two-year police probe

bees court crime police

