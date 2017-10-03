Beer and chocolate: diners find it the perfect match

TWO CLARENCE Valley hotel chefs and a craft brewer are continuing their education program to teach people about the delights of combining great beers and fine food.

On Thursday night Roches Hotel chefs Geoff Platt and Nick Cassidy presented another of their funky fast food menus to match the ales, lagers and stouts from one of the USA's leading craft beermakers, the Brooklyn Brewery.

Two years ago the chefs packed out Yamba Shores Tavern with a similarly-themed evening, featuring a range of beers from Aussie brewer Coopers.

The South Australian-based brewer has made and distributed the Brooklyn range since 2015 and tapped the first keg of Brooklyn's lager in NSW at the Yamba Shores Tavern dinner.

This time it was some of the Brooklyn beers on show paired with an inventive menu themed on fast food classics with a fine dining twist.

The 50-plus diners were greeted with a Brooklyns Lager and after a greeting from the company's beer ambassador, Miro Bellini, and sat down to a bento box of noodles, sashimi tuna and nori rolls.

The bento box of Japanese delicacies and the American Ale to accompany it. Tim Howard

They paired this with a Brooklyn American Ale, a refreshing pale ale with a subtle flavour profile that did not overpower the food.

The next food and beer pairing took a different approach.

The Dagwood Duck, Geoff and Nick's homage to the Pluto Pup, but made with a deliciously fatty confit of duck, needed a some big flavours and the Scorcher IPA was made for the job.

This deceptively light beer packs some big hop flavours, beginning with a delightfully floral aroma before plunging into a deep bitterness further into the palate.

Pluto Pups could never taste so good as the duck confit in this Dagwood Duck. Tim Howard

The playful approach continued with the third course, with the Sorachi Ale, a champagne-inspired ale, complete with a wired cork stopper in the bottle and enough herbaceous notes on the palate to satisfy a wine judge, accompanying a chicken sandwich.

But not any chicken sambo. To complement the complex flavour of the beer, the chefs came up with a steamed bao bun wrapping three delightfully spicy chicken nuggets.

A chicken sandwich fit for the Brooklyn Brewery's champagne of beers, the Sorachi Ale. Tim Howard

For many the evening's finale, a plate of chocolate treats served with Brooklyn's Black Chocolate Stout, was the highlight of the night.

The stout at 10% PVA certainly packed enough punch to give most fortified wines a run for their money, but the success of the pairing was the way it lifted the flavours and textures of the desserts to new levels.

A fitting finale for the meal a delightful assembly of chocolate treats paired with the big alcohol of the Dark Chocolate Stout. Tim Howard

Roche's Hotel publican Mick Campton said the hotel was pleased with local response to the evening, with patrons booking out the dinner ahead of time.

He was also pleased to add the Brooklyn Lager to the hotel's repertoire of beers.