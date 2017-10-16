Beer and wine tasting tested at Clarence Valley Council

Beer and wine tasting at Jacaranda River Feast didn't go down well with some councillors

Bev Lacey

THE JACARANDA Festival is adding a whole host of new things to the festival this year, including a wine and beer tasting at Memorial Park at the River Feast.

But it might all go up in smoke when it goes before the full council meeting on Tuesday when Clarence Valley Council will decide if the Jacaranda Festival will be granted a Limited Liquor Licence and the ban on alcohol in Memorial Park be lifted from 3pm to 10pm on November 4.

At the recent Corporate Governance and Works committee meeting, a number of councillors were adamant the licence should not be granted.

Councillor Arthur Lysaught debated that if the festival intended to sell alcohol the permit shouldn't be granted because it's so close to a licenced venue.

"There is a hotel there, that's how they make their living, they get a quid at Jacaranda, they get a quid at Bridge to Bridge time, it's a tough game out there at the moment and I don't believe there should be (alcohol) in an alcohol free zone under any circumstances,” he said.

"I have no problem with it being relieved for the party aspect to occur, but not for the sale of liquor.”

Cr Karen Toms argued that councillors were speculating on the nature of the request and the report talks about tasting only.

"We've just recently had a function, the Eat Street Markets in Yamba and there was alcohol sold at that event, successfully, so I'm not sure if this report before us, to me, we're allowing alcohol to be consumed... for that festival,” she said.

"In my mind, we're just allowing the consumption of alcohol during those hours on that day for the festival, it might end up that it is for sale, but it doesn't say that and again I'm not sure council get into that nitty gritty, I think that's a different area of authority, I could be wrong.

"Based on the report before me, I would be supporting adjusting our prohibition of alcohol during those hours.”

Clarence Valley Council will debate the issue further at Tuesday's meeting.

The River Feast is slated to be a gorgeous feast on Grafton's riverbank with locally crafted beer and wine, delicious local produce and music. According to the Facebook event, the Design Collective, who recently stuffed the Clarence Valley full of food at the Yamba Golf and Country Club will be bringing their food truck heaven to Grafton.

The Jacaranda Festival Committee have been contacted for comment.