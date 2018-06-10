Beer and yoga the perfect balance for men's health

YOGA guru Paul Charalambous is dealing with men's health the best way he knows how: with beers and yoga.

To help Gladstone men live longer, healthier and happier lives, the founder of Salt Power Yoga is inviting men and boys of all ages and all abilities to try some yoga tomorrow night.

With Men's Health Week kicking off on Sunday Mr Charalambous said it's the perfect time to get in touch with your health.

"Sadly, 70 per cent of all deaths of Australian men are due to causes related to lifestyle, meaning they are preventable," he said.

YOGA guru Paul Charalambous.Beer and Yoga gets blokes balances. Mike Richards GLA080618BEER

Mr Charalambous said the workshop requires no prior experience and is a male only class complemented with a yarn and a beer (for the over 18's).

"Through the workshop I hope to share my positive experiences of yoga, how it has

helped me to grow the mental and physical fortitude which has helped me lead a life

I love, achieve my dreams, and support my family and myself," he said.

"The health and well being of our sons, brothers, fathers, cousins and mates affects

us all.

"But yoga helps men and boys to develop the self-awareness, self-compassion

that helps them through the rough times."

YOGA guru Paul Charalambous.Beer and Yoga gets blokes balances. Mike Richards GLA080618BEER

Mr Charalambous who the author of Grab Life by the Balls which is soon to be released said don't be afraid to bring a mate, your brother or dad.

"Yoga has been proven to help people manage and combat stress, anxiety and depression, this is in addition to obvious physical benefits of yoga as an exercise."

routine.