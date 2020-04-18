Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Darwin Beer Can Regatta at Mindil Beach has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus. Pic Glenn Campbell
The Darwin Beer Can Regatta at Mindil Beach has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus. Pic Glenn Campbell
News

Beer Can Regatta canned over COVID-19 restrictions

by NATASHA EMECK
18th Apr 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DARWIN's iconic Beer Can Regatta has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Facebook post, Darwin Lions Club organisers announced that the 2020 Beer Can Regatta planned for August 2 had been cancelled due to COVID-19.

"The organising committee's thoughts are with local people and businesses and we send our thanks to all of you who were ready and willing to support this year's event," the post said.

"We will be back, and we look forward to celebrating future events with you as we head for the event's 50th anniversary."

Originally published as Beer Can Regatta canned over COVID-19 restrictions

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

beer can regatta coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Caravan park stretching their resources to cope

        premium_icon Caravan park stretching their resources to cope

        Business It should’ve been a great time of year for Mann River Caravan Park, but they’re getting by with help of locals

        Football never sleeps for super coach Renan

        premium_icon Football never sleeps for super coach Renan

        Soccer Clarence futsal coaching extraordinaire turns to new teaching methods during...

        FORGOTTEN HEROES: Robins takes up new fight for volunteers

        premium_icon FORGOTTEN HEROES: Robins takes up new fight for volunteers

        News ‘I made a promise to some very special volunteers that I would not give up on...

        OUR SAY: Helping those helping us

        premium_icon OUR SAY: Helping those helping us

        Opinion The people underpinning our current economy are not often lauded for their work...