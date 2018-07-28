Beer guzzlers rejoice! Brewoomba set for big weekend

HAPPY PLACE: Ready for the annual Brewoomba festival next weekend are (from left) Phil Coorey, Brad Fitzgibbons and Dave Schenk.

THIS year's Brewoomba promises to be the biggest yet with streets closed and entire worlds to explore.

The fourth annual festival dedicated to the city's craft beer lovers has its strongest line-up of brews yet with some of the rarest and limited batch kegs to be tapped for ticket holders.

Brewoomba will take over four venues with Blank Space, The Spotted Cow, Tapestry and Fitzy's which has secured approval to partially close Church St to extend its carpark party zone.

It's great news for the beer guzzlers as publicans Phil Coorey and Brad Fitzgibbons once again team up and stockpile kegged brews as well as an impressive selection of can and bottled beers.

"This year our Blank Space venue will contain not one but four unique 'worlds' to explore," Mr Coorey said.

"We're calling it The Quandrant."

HAPPY PLACE: Brad Fitzgibbons from Fitzy's with his stockpile of kegs ready for annual Brewoomba next weekend. Bev Lacey

It will include the Beer Market with more than 50 different craft beers, among which will be rare brews from Dainton Beers in Victoria and select drops from New Zealand's Tuatara Brewing.

One zone will be dedicated to the hugely popular Gin Sanity festival it held earlier this year.

In the CBD, Fitzy's carpark will include a line-up of food vendors and trucks, with live music and craft beer masterclasses for ticket holders.

More than 500 tickets have been sold ahead of the beloved beer festival, putting it on track to be the biggest in Toowoomba yet.