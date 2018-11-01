Menu
Like most blokes, and women my age, I like nothing more than kicking back with a cold one with my mates.
Opinion

Beer price rise hits me like a slap with a schooner

1st Nov 2018 6:00 AM
LIKE most blokes, and women, I like nothing more than kicking back with a cold one with my mates.

It's ingrained in Aussie culture, and hopefully will be forever.

However, news that beer prices will rise today has hit me like a slap with a schooner.

My wallet is going to be more tested than ever before.

The cost of a carton of grog is expected to rise by at least $2.40 with the introduction of Queensland's new container refund scheme.

Local bottle shops and brewers will be forced to hike up their prices.

The container refund scheme which received bipartisan support comes into effect today, and will pay 10 cents for every suitable container returned.

However, beverage manufacturers will be hit with a monthly processing fee of around 10.2 cents per unit (can, bottle etc) to cover the rebate and cost of processing.

While the campaign to reduce our littering rate is something I support, I believe beer prices are too steep as is.

When I first started drinking, you get could get cartons for under $30.

These days, unless you're after something that tastes akin to mouldy tap water, the prices start at $40.

And that's for light beer.

Currently, my choice of drop if I'm buying a carton is Coronas, Fat Yaks or 50 Lashes Pale Ale if my bank balance allows it.

If it's just a six pack, I'll go a local IPA.

But in the case of the Lashes, they average around $60.

For those prices to go up even further, it'll be a case of 'what my heart wants, it can't have'. No Aussie should have to go through that.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

