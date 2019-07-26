Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Shepherd Neame and Co Double Stout.
The Shepherd Neame and Co Double Stout.
Food & Entertainment

BEER REVIEW: Word is out, it's time for stout

by SIMON IRWIN, MY SHOUT
26th Jul 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Has there ever been better weather to get stuck into some proper thick and tasty dark beers? As the temperature drops, one's interest in the comfort food end of the beer spectrum grows and grows.

Like a slow-cooked beef casserole or a Guinness pie and taties, stout is meant for the winter months.

And so it was when Hugh the Neighbour and I sat down to enjoy a very pleasant example of the style manufactured in the oldest brewery in Britain - the Shepherd Neame and Co Double Stout.

The name stout pre-dates Shepherd Neame by a decade or two - the brewery was founded in 1698 and the term stout was first recorded in a document in 1677.

Originally it meant strong rather than dark, as in "Yon blacksmith is a stout fellow” - the original London black beer was called porter - although most of today's stouts are usually still pretty powerful in both alcohol content and taste.

As you would expect from England's oldest brewery, this is a fine example of a classic stout. Full of toasty chocolate and coffee notes, it is luscious in the mouth and smokily comforting on the nose, with just enough hops to give it a bit of kick at the back of the palate.

If you are a person who doesn't really like the bitterness of a pint of Guinness, you may well find this Double Stout more to your liking.

Both HTN and I enjoyed drinking these, and, at 5.2% alcohol content, which is at the middling to lower end of stout ABVs, you don't feel that you have had a big session after a couple or three.

beer review double stout my shout shepherd neame and co double stout simon irwin stout
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Timberfest climbs to greater heights with classic event

    premium_icon Timberfest climbs to greater heights with classic event

    News Tree-climb event back by popular demand at Glenreagh festival

    PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Take a trip down memory lane

    premium_icon PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Take a trip down memory lane

    People and Places Mike and Lindy have literally moved mountains to keep history alive

    IN COURT: 10 people facing Grafton court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 10 people facing Grafton court today

    Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, July 26

    Plan could be 'greatest hospital pass of all time'

    premium_icon Plan could be 'greatest hospital pass of all time'

    News Councillor urges caution over Glenreagh railway