Beez sting North Coast Shield opposition

Action from the match between Byron Bay Red and Byron Bay Black in the North Coast Shield Under-14 Division One competition played at PCYC Grafton on Sunday, 20th September, 2020. Photos Bill North / The Daily Examiner

BYRON Bay stamped its status as a basketball stomping ground with an impressive showing at the North Coast Shield Under-14 representative competition.

Fielding two sides in Division One, Byron Beez finished first and fourth in the round robin tournament played at PCYC Grafton on Sunday, securing two out of the four spots on offer in the semi-finals to be played on October 4.

Byron Beez Black won its four matches in commanding fashion to finish the undefeated. Its closest encounter was a 41 to 28 win over third-placed Bellinger Braves, while its biggest tally came against club rivals Byron Beez Red, when boys in black put on a scoring masterclass to win 62 to 33.

Teams from Murwillumbah in the north to Bellingen in the south travelled to Grafton for the first representative basketball fixtures of a disrupted 2020 season due to COVID-19.

Five teams contested Division One and four in Division Two in what was also the first major hitout for the revamped facilities at PCYC Grafton, formerly the Grafton Sports Centre.

DIVISION ONE

Byron Beez Black and Lismore will face off in the major semi-final on October 4, with Bellinger Braves to face Byron Beez Red in the minor semi-final, and Yamba Trawlers eliminated.

Results: Bellinger 56 Yamba 36, Byron Black 37 Lismore 12, Bellinger 34 Byron Red 28, Lismore 43 Yamba 22, Byron Black 41 Belinger 28, Byron Red 25 Yamba 14, Byron Black 62 Byron Red 33, Lismore 34 Bellinger 23, Byron Black 45 Yamba 16, Lismore 40 Byron Red 30.

Standings: 12 Byron Beez Black, 10 Lismore Storm, 8 Bellinger Braves, 6 Byron Beez Red, 4 Yamba Trawlers.

DIVISION TWO

Lismore Storm finished on top of the ladder and will play Ballina Breakers in the major semi-final, with Murwillumbah and Grafton Vikings to contest the minor semi-final.

Results: Ballina 68 Grafton 4, Lismore 48 Murwillumbah 13, Lismore 26 Ballina 21, Murwillumbah 54 Grafton 19, Lismore 40 Grafton 25, Ballina 60 Murwillumbah 30.

Standings: 9 Lismore Storm, 7 Ballina Breakers 7, Murwillumbah 5, Grafton Vikings 3.