Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Before and after photos of the damage done to Nymboida after bushfire devastated the village.
Before and after photos of the damage done to Nymboida after bushfire devastated the village.
News

BEFORE AND AFTER: Photos reveal Nymboida bushfire devastation

Jarrard Potter
20th Nov 2019 11:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BEFORE and after photos from a Nymboida property show the devastating impact of the Liberation Trail bushfire that tore through the area earlier this month.

Watching the Liberation Trail bushfire on the Rural Fire Service’s Fires Near Me app, and with the firefront more than 15km away, Nymboida man Theo Van Den Berg thought he had no reason to be concerned as he went about his nightly routine on Friday, November 8.

However, as smoke started to fill his homemade bunker that night, the danger became apparent.

Mr Van Den Berg credits his survival to his bunker, and said every home in bushland areas should have one.

The bunker Theo Van Den Berg was sleeping in as bushfire raged through his property.
The bunker Theo Van Den Berg was sleeping in as bushfire raged through his property.

“I usually go to sleep around 7pm, I had dinner and went to sleep, my normal life,” he said.

“About three hours later the fire literally passed over the top of me. Luckily I had all my fans and air filters on, I was prepared for the fire but I didn’t expect it to hit.

“I had a webcam on top of a pole and stuck it out into the inferno, it was incredible.”

Take a look at some of the before and after images from Mr Van Den Berg’s Nymboida property:

Before and after photos of the damage done to Nymboida after bushfire devastated the village.
Before and after photos of the damage done to Nymboida after bushfire devastated the village.

Before and after photos of the damage done to Nymboida after bushfire devastated the village.
Before and after photos of the damage done to Nymboida after bushfire devastated the village.

Before and after photos of the damage done to Nymboida after bushfire devastated the village.
Before and after photos of the damage done to Nymboida after bushfire devastated the village.

Before and after photos of the damage done to Nymboida after bushfire devastated the village.
Before and after photos of the damage done to Nymboida after bushfire devastated the village.
clarence fires liberation trail fire nymboida nymboida fire
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Released Taliban prisoner’s link to Grafton centenarian

        premium_icon Released Taliban prisoner’s link to Grafton centenarian

        News AUSTRALIAN man held in Afghanistan for three years has deep family links in the Clarence Valley.

        Grafton businesses elect one in the chamber

        premium_icon Grafton businesses elect one in the chamber

        News New leader confirmed and sets out agenda with “fresh focus” on engagement

        Maclean High’s ten year reconciliation reward

        premium_icon Maclean High’s ten year reconciliation reward

        Education National Narragunnawali reward for school’s commitment to bring their school...

        JURY OUT: Deliberations begin into alleged teacher murder

        premium_icon JURY OUT: Deliberations begin into alleged teacher murder

        Crime Possible verdict of manslaughter raised with jury as deliberations begin into...