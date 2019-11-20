BEFORE AND AFTER: Photos reveal Nymboida bushfire devastation

Before and after photos of the damage done to Nymboida after bushfire devastated the village.

BEFORE and after photos from a Nymboida property show the devastating impact of the Liberation Trail bushfire that tore through the area earlier this month.

Watching the Liberation Trail bushfire on the Rural Fire Service’s Fires Near Me app, and with the firefront more than 15km away, Nymboida man Theo Van Den Berg thought he had no reason to be concerned as he went about his nightly routine on Friday, November 8.

However, as smoke started to fill his homemade bunker that night, the danger became apparent.

Mr Van Den Berg credits his survival to his bunker, and said every home in bushland areas should have one.

The bunker Theo Van Den Berg was sleeping in as bushfire raged through his property.

“I usually go to sleep around 7pm, I had dinner and went to sleep, my normal life,” he said.

“About three hours later the fire literally passed over the top of me. Luckily I had all my fans and air filters on, I was prepared for the fire but I didn’t expect it to hit.

“I had a webcam on top of a pole and stuck it out into the inferno, it was incredible.”

Take a look at some of the before and after images from Mr Van Den Berg’s Nymboida property:

