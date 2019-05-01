Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bega peanut butter. Picture: Peter Ristevski
Bega peanut butter. Picture: Peter Ristevski
Business

Bega beats Kraft in peanut butter battle

by Karen Sweeney
1st May 2019 12:04 PM

Australian brand Bega has won the right to use the trademark yellow peanut butter jars, ending a long-running battle with American food giant Kraft.

The Federal Court ruled on Wednesday Bega owns and has exclusive rights to use the yellow lid, and red and blue peanut labels that most Australian associate with the nut spread.

The fight over product image and copyright ownership was sparked by a tricky series of takeovers that saw Kraft bought by international giant Heinz and the Australian products, including peanut butter, moved under the Mondelez umbrella, which was later bought by Bega.

More Stories

battle bega kraft peanut butter

Top Stories

    Valley cafe closes its doors

    premium_icon Valley cafe closes its doors

    News 'Due to unforeseen events, we cannot continue to operate in our current capacity.'

    'Reckless' finding reveals scar tree cost to council

    premium_icon 'Reckless' finding reveals scar tree cost to council

    Council News 'Reckless' finding over incident must be covered by council

    Family fishing duo face catch allegations

    premium_icon Family fishing duo face catch allegations

    Crime Investigations into mum and son centre on catch records

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Make way for new girders

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Make way for new girders

    News Motorists can expect some disruption to their journey