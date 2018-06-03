Menu
Police outside a home which is a crime scene in the wake of the alleged stabbings. Picture: Katrina Walsh
News

Alleged grandma killer denied bail

3rd Jun 2018 7:00 PM

A NSW man will remain behind bars, accused of stabbing his grandmother to death and critically injuring his grandfather on the state's South Coast.

Murray Deakin, 20, was arrested after a large-scale hunt in the town of Bega on Friday afternoon and was charged with one count of murder and two counts of wounding with intent to murder.

Deakin's 71-year-old grandfather managed to escape onto the street outside his East Street home after the attack and flagged down a passing driver for help, however his 69-year-old wife later died at South East Regional Hospital.

The grandfather was fighting for his life on Saturday after being airlifted to Canberra Hospital.

After the attack the 20-year-old escaped in his grandparent's car and later struck a 55-year-old male driver over the head with a hammer and stole his vehicle, police say.

That victim was airlifted to Sydney's St George Hospital and a hospital spokeswoman said he remained in a critical condition in the ICU on Sunday afternoon.

Deakin faced Batemans Bay Local Court on Sunday where he didn't apply for bail and it was formally refused.

He will face the same court on Monday.

