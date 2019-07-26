Behind the big Riggs driving the South Grafton Rebels

BIG RIGGS: South Grafton Rebels' youth products Tim, Joe and Mikey Rigg have been making their mark with the club this year.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Step aside Trbojevic brothers, the Riggs have arrived.

Rigg brothers Tim, Joe and Mikey have been with the club for some time now but this season they have made their presence felt most with the South Grafton Rebels.

Four boys and a football-oriented family was the perfect environment to raise the crop of budding young talents, with the eldest of the three with the club being Tim at 22.

MAKING HIS MARK: The youngest of the brothers, Mikey Rigg pops a ball a he breaks the line for the Rebels in u18 match against the Ghosts at McKittrick Park earlier in the season. Adam Hourigan

Youngest brother Mikey (just turned 19) recalled growing up in the Rigg household and, although it made for a number of strops, he wouldn't have wanted it any other way.

"We used to knock each other around non-stop when we were kids, we were always playing backyard footy. Being the smallest of the family I used to go inside crying to Mum and Dad getting bullied by the bigger brothers but they just told me to get back out there and stop being a sook,” Mikey said, laughing.

"It was good growing up with three older brothers helping me with everything I needed to know, not just with footy but in life as well.”

FAMILY AFFAIR: Tim Rigg celebrates with team mate and brother Joe Rigg in the clash between the South Grafton Rebels and the Coffs Harbour Comets at McKittrick Park on Sunday. Mitchell Keenan

Joe is the middle child of the family but at just 19- year of age, the burly forward has become a regular in the first team this year and has a deep love for the club.

"It all started probably 13 years ago when we first moved to Grafton from Cowra.

"We moved to South Grafton, so we played for the Rebels and we just stuck with them,” Joe said.

"I just love the club and everyone that's involved with it.

"I'll always stay loyal. I have for the past 13 years and I can't wait to do the next 13.”

Joe's brother Tim shares the same love for the club and hopes to raise part of the next generation of young Rebels.

"Hopefully I can bring my kids through the Rebels,” Tim said.

It wasn't always easy for the Riggs at the Rebels as they withstood some difficult times as juniors.

"I went through my junior footy without winning a game for four years, so to finally be one of the top competitors is a good feeling. You can't really explain it,” Joe said.

Tim even made a brief move to rugby when "the Rebels struggled with numbers,” but has been with the club through thick and thin and the crafty winger has enjoyed the chance to line up alongside his family on the field.

SCORING TRIES: Tim Rigg touches down in the clash between the South Grafton Rebels and the Coffs Harbour Comets at McKittrick Park on Sunday. Mitchell Keenan

"It's amazing, it's a good feeling being out there in first grade with both my younger brothers, this is my first year with A-grade as well, so to be able to do it with my brothers is pretty special,” Tim said.

"I feel privileged and honoured to be able to put one of the first grade jumpers on as a Rebel, it's always a good feeling every Sunday to put the jumper on and get out there with the brothers.

"It's all in the family.

"I think we get most of our skills from our Mum though to be honest. Dad's just got the size that's all,” he said, laughing.

With the Riggs' eldest brother leaving Grafton when he was 16, Tim hinted at a possible family reunion at the club in 2020.

"You see three of us now, but there might be a surprise next year,” Tim said.

Mikey explained the feeling of playing alongside a family member on the field and confirmed the club's intentions for the next season.

"Playing with your brothers, you just know how you play with each other,” Mikey said.

"Me and Joe have played together since we were in under-7's so we've jelled pretty well together and we joined with Tim in reserves a couple of years ago, but playing first grade together has taken it to a whole other level.”

"It's an awesome feeling and if all goes to plan, hopefully all four of us can be playing together next year for the Rebels.”