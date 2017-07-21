19°
BEHIND THE DESK: Are the booze brothers the Blues biggest problem?

Matthew Elkerton
Jarrard Potter
and | 21st Jul 2017 10:36 AM
BOOZE BROTHER: New South Wales centre Josh Dugan has quickly become public enemy number one this side of the border after he and teammate Blake Ferguson spent an afternoon on the beers before Origin III.
BOOZE BROTHER: New South Wales centre Josh Dugan has quickly become public enemy number one this side of the border after he and teammate Blake Ferguson spent an afternoon on the beers before Origin III.

PLAY THE BALL: Loss can't be blamed on booze brothers

IN ANOTHER classic case of playing the blame game, New South Wales fans were swift to condemn boozers Blake Ferguson and Josh Dugan for costing the state another year of Origin torment.

While the celebrations on the other side of the Tweed reverberate across the state, we have rushed to find a reason why we lost at Suncorp.

The revelation that Dugan and Ferguson used their "rest day" - five days out from the decider - to have a few beers and a punt on the trots could not have been timed any better.

But as has been the case since 2006, NSW are again playing the man and not the ball.

It's easy to single out the actions of the pair. "Don't forget that time they drank vodka cruisers on a roof," people shout at the clouds.

In any other job, you would not condemn a worker for throwing away his cash at the pub.

Do you care that the bloke that came to fix the pool yesterday was at the pub all afternoon the Friday before? Of course you don't, because it is his money, and his choice.

From all accounts the most noise the pair made was when the $21 smoky at Albion Park won by a neck. They were not a hindrance to the pub or the patrons.

There was no stipulation on how they used their rest day. It was a free day.

I wonder, would we be as angry if Hayne pulled his groin teeing off the ninth at Chinderah. I highly doubt it. We got beat, with or without the booze.

NO LEADERSHIP: Drinking a symptom of larger problem

ON THE face of it, NSW Origin stars Blake Ferguson and Josh Dugan having a few beers and a punt at a bowlo five days out from the series decider might not seem like much, but their actions speak louder on a culture within the NSW State of Origin team.

Much has been said and written after NSW's dismal finish to this year's series, and just like most of the past decade fans have been left wondering where it's all gone wrong.

What does it say about these two, and the culture within the team as a whole, that they think it's acceptable to stay out and keep drinking long after everyone else in the team, including their coach Laurie Daley, has gone home? Do they have any respect for Daley or his leadership?

As much as we could compare Dugan and Ferguson to other employees drinking five days before work, the fact is they're not just run of the mill workers. They're professional athletes, and are paid to perform at the peak level of the game. Their drinking does raise questions on their commitment to training and the team if they put their own fun and leisure ahead of everything else.

Once again, NSW fans are left scratching their head, and while Ferguson and Dugan's drinking is a problem, it's also a symptom of a far larger problem: a lack of leadership and respect within NSW's Origin culture.

Topics:  blake ferguson drinking josh dugan nsw blues state of origin

