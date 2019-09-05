BEHIND THE DESK: Can Australia win the FIBA World Cup?

PUMPED UP: Patty Mills has been outstanding for an Australian unit that could very well go all the way.

PUMPED UP: Patty Mills has been outstanding for an Australian unit that could very well go all the way. SCOTT BARBOUR

BOOMERS BOOMING RIGHT NOW

SUCCESS at international level has always been elusive for Australia but there's a good feeling surrounding the current crop of stars in the Boomers' green and gold at the FIBA World Cup in China.

With a stacked side featuring four NBA players and some serious NBL talent, the Boomers deserve to be taken seriously at this tournament and they proved why when they edged out the United States in a friendly late last month.

While we're missing Philadelphia 76ers superstar Ben Simmons and Utah Jazz gun Dante Exum, this side is one of most rounded Australian teams in history.

With San Antonio Spurs point guard Patty Mills pulling the strings, ice-cold shooter Joe Ingles, defensive machine Matthew Dellavadova and big men Aron Baynes and Andrew Bogut in the paint, we have quality right across the court.

Australia has always been on the fringe of success at international level with a number of Olympic Games semi-final appearances but I feel this year we can challenge for the gold medal match against the United States, who only just got past Turkey 93-92 in their last game.

We still have a tough run ahead with Lithuania, France and the Dominican Republic to beat before the finals but with the momentum we have, we have the ability to overcome those obstacles.

If not at the World Cup, the 2020 Olympic Games will be our chance with Simmons among the stars set to line up.

WORLD CUP IS CHANCE TO SHINE

IT'S good to see Australia performing well on the world stage in basketball, which may take some of the sour taste out of the mouth of fans after the drama surrounding the seating arrangements at the first exhibition match against USA in Melbourne recently.

I can't help but think the farcical scene at Docklands Stadium last month is somewhat indicative of where it sits in Australia's hierarchy of sports.

It was akin to taking a game of rugby league to the United States, with a stadium poorly retro-fitted in an attempt to make it fit for purpose.

Let's be honest, if basketball was more popular in Australia, there would be a suitable stadium designed and built to accommodate a game like the Boomers' clash against Team USA.

It seems that the general Australian sporting public takes notice of basketball only when an Aussie is doing well in the NBA, or when the national team is playing well.

Domestically the NBL competition barely earns mention in many sports news highlight packages.

The FIBA World Cup being played in China, and the 2020 Olympics, might be the events that change all that, or at least give the Boomers the recognition they deserve.

The Boomers have every right to celebrate a historic win over the USA in their second exhibition game, and the team boasts some serious talent that could go deep into this year's World Cup, as well as the Tokyo Olympics.