BEHIND THE DESK: Can we win a first Davis Cup in 15 years?

Australia's Alex de Minaur returns the ball to Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan during their Davis Cup tennis match in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Start of a golden generation

Mitchell Keenan

AUSTRALIA is flying high in the tennis world after a massive victory over Belgium to secure a place in the Davis Cup quarter-finals and I believe this is a golden generation in the making.

Nick Kyrgios is now well known to the world for his raw talent and ability as well as his short fuse but he seems to be more settled in the current Davis Cup squad.

Under the guidance of backwards cap-wearing tennis legend Lleyton Hewitt, both Kyrgios and our newest star Alex "Demon" de Minaur, have been in top form.

20-year old Sydney product de Minaur proved why he is considered one of the hottest young prospects in the world with a commanding 6-0 7-6 (7-4) win over Belgium's world no. 11, David Goffin and set the scene for an all-Australian blitz.

Belgium has been prolific in the Davis Cup over previous years so to beat them and to top our group before the quarter-finals will be a huge confidence boost to those in the green and gold.

Canada will provide a good test in the next round but with 2018 winners Croatia out of the picture and some mixed results for top sides Spain, Germany and the United States in the group stages, this year could be as good a year as any to make a charge for the title.

If we can keep up the momentum, we have the ability to challenge for a 29th Davis Cup and our first in over 15 years.

Meltdown risk could sink us

Jarrard Potter

Don't get me wrong, I think it's great to see some success come to our Australian tennis players as they make a strong charge towards the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup, however I'm wary of how long this will last.

Australia definitely looked the goods in their match-up against Belgium, and we will now take on Canada in the quarter-finals, which may be a sterner task.

One big variable in the Australian team is Nick Kyrgios, who by all accounts was a standout performer when he defeated Steve Darcis 6-2, 7-6 (10-8) to start Australia off on the right foot.

It's telling when match reports use language like "Kyrgios largely kept his emotions in check", as the Fox Sports review of the clash phrased it.

There's probably a correlation between Kyrgios keeping his "emotions in check" and winning matches.

History will also show that Kyrgios doesn't always keep his "emotions in check", and when he doesn't the meltdown can border on nuclear.

If that happens, then Australia can probably kiss any hopes of winning the Davis Cup goodbye.

Nick Kyrgios is undoubtedly a good tennis player, but his ego and emotions regularly get in the way of a matchwinning performance. With all his off-court boast and bluster, there's far too many instances where he didn't bring the racquet to the court, so to speak.