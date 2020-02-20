BEHIND THE DESK: Can women’s cricket compete with the best?

XXX is seen during a ICC Women's T20 media event at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Monday, February 17, 2020. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett)

On track but still work to do

Mitchell Keenan

THE Women's Twenty20 Cricket World Cup starts tomorrow and what a tournament it is shaping up to be, but just how will it compare to other sporting events of the same calibre?

There's no surprise that the Australian media has gone big on the coverage of the event, with cricket being one of our biggest sports, but will it be enough to put the players and the sport in the same realm as a sport like football?

It seems an unfair comparison to put a global game up against another that is played by far fewer nations but this international tournament could certainly be a step in the right direction.

Fox Sports will dedicate a pop-up channel purely for women's sport from March 2 to the Women's T20 World Cup final at the MCG on March 8.

Cricket Australia has wasted no expense on the final itself, sweetening the deal by throwing in pop music superstar Katy Perry.

I would love to see this tournament get the viewership it deserves but when you compare the FIFA Women's World Cup, which attracted 1.12 billion viewers last year, to the 2017 Women's ODI World Cup final in England that had around 150 million viewers, it's clear to see women's cricket still has a long way to go.

Will they ever catch up with our beloved Matildas? Who knows, but it won't be for a lack of trying.

Alyssa Healy of Australia during the WT20 World Cup warm up match between Australia and South Africa Women at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide, Tuesday, February 18, 2020. (AAP Image/David Mariuz)

Cricket will be real winner

Jarrard Potter

THIS summer has hardly felt like a summer at all, and I point the blame squarely on the lack of international cricket being played during the home season.

Thankfully, the ICC Women's T20 World Cup is here to fill the void that was created when the Aussie ODI team went to India to fulfil some contractual obligations.

While that series was largely un-noteworthy, what it did was take the men's team out of the country at the height of the Australian cricket summer, and meaningless tomfoolery of the Big Bash did little to whet my appetite for cricket.

This is why the Women's T20 World Cup represents such a huge opportunity to springboard the game into the stratosphere, and solidify women's cricket as a genuine competitor to more established female sports such as football and netball.

The World Cup features teams that aren't regularly seen on the men's circuit, such as Thailand, and will give cricket exposure to an audience that might otherwise be more familiar with the insect than the sport.

Then there's the jewel in the crown, the tournament final at the MCG, and with entertainment from Katy Perry the stage is set for cricket to claim the mantle of the biggest event in the history of women's sport.

I'm confident cricket can do the job and take out the number one spot.