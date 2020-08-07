Menu
Action from the under-12 clash between South Grafton Rebels and Clarence Coast Magpies during round 1 of the 2020 Group 1 Junior Rugby League season at McKittrick Park on Saturday, July 18.
Sport

BEHIND THE DESK: Do our sports pathways need work?

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
7th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
IN THE wake of the North Coast Academy of Sport’s pledge to strengthen athlete pathways in the region, it’s time we take another look at the landscape among other codes.

COVID-19 has put a dampener on sport in 2020, and while we are lucky to still have most community competitions going ahead, representative tournaments are scarce.

Rugby league has been one of the hardest hit this year with the Laurie Daley and Andrew Johns under-16 and under-18 competitions among the first to be called off.

This, along with the lack of Group 2 senior rugby league, has harmed the potential playing careers of our brightest prospects, but a number of them have turned to Northern Rivers Regional Rugby Leagu e for game time.

The Clarence Valley has always proved to be a nursery for some of the country’s best hockey players and the recent cancellation of the Hockey NSW Indoor State Championships is another blow to youth development in the region.

Cricket has always had a strong base at the North Coast Cricket Academy and our young stars are often provided with opportunities to play against metropolitan talent in front of scouts from across the country.

It’s easy to say the sport is in safe hands, but the season ahead is still very much unknown amid the current climate.

Majos FC (red) host South Services Gunners in the North Coast Football CL 11s at Rushforth Park on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Photo: Mitchell Keenan
For football, the Clarence is quite a black spot when it comes to A-League academies.

Recently, one Clarence junior signed a deal with the Newcastle Jets Academy but the effort to get himself noticed was enough to turn most people off the idea.

After the Maclean Bobcats move to return to the Lismore-based Football Far North Coast, Brisbane Roar could become a feasible move for those showing they’ve got what it takes.

Yamba rugby product Cody Walker hard at work during a NSW Waratahs training session at Sydney's Centennial Park earlier this year.
Rugby union has always had a strong place in the Clarence Valley, with players like Cody Walker going on to play for the Wallabies under-23 side, but again our location makes it difficult to get noticed.

For all the sports struggling to break through, AFL has come along in leaps and bounds on the North Coast and with the Gold Coast Suns looking more settled, the opportunity to impress could come a lot easier for our rising stars.

Geographically, the Clarence is at a disadvantage when it comes to being recognised for our sporting abilities, but when we’re noticed we leave an impression on our audience.

