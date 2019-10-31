BEHIND THE DESK: Have the summer openers been good enough?

ON THE OUTER: Chris Lynn has been unable to crack into the Australian T20 side since November, 2018.

ON THE OUTER: Chris Lynn has been unable to crack into the Australian T20 side since November, 2018. DAN HIMBRECHTS

SRI LANKA JUST DOESN'T CUT IT

Mitchell Keenan

THE start of summer is supposed to feel like Christmas for cricket fans but this year it's all been a bit underwhelming.

Coming off the back of a thrilling Ashes series in England, it should have been a warm welcome back for our boys in green and gold, but it was far from it.

Opening their tour of Australia at a Prime Minister's XI match that witnessed one of its smallest crowds (less than 2000) at Manuka Oval last month, Sri Lanka wasn't quite the side people would be queuing up to watch.

After the formality of the PM's XI, Australia took on the side with some disappointingly low crowds out to see their own country in arguably the most "spectator friendly” format of the game.

Just 11,986 fans took to the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday and another small figure is expected at the MCG tonight.

Perhaps, with Pakistan on the way for a Twenty20 and Test series, we might start seeing numbers at these games but it's not the promising start I'm sure many were hoping for.

Team selection may have had something to do with the lack of interest, with KFC Big Bash heavyweight Chris Lynn and top slogger Marcus Stoinus going without a place in the side but I believe it comes to poor opening fixtures.

Australia played South Africa to open the season on home soil last year and although we have a huge test series with New Zealand ahead, we must do better at selecting a top opponent as a curtain raiser, as it sets the bar moving forward.

SCHEDULE NOT A CROWD PLEASER

Bill North

A T20 mini-series against modern-day whipping boys Sri Lanka may seem a curious choice to kick off the Australian summer, especially coming just nine months after two one-sided tests here in January.

It seems a rather extravagant excursion for a nation struggling on and off the field, but for Sri Lanka it's actually a valuable "sighter” at the pitches that will host the 2020 T20 World Cup.

Every bit of preparation helps, and while their roster might make for dismal reading right now, they did win the tournament in 2014 and managed to finish sixth above South Africa and West Indies at this year's ODI World Cup.

Australian selectors have taken their 2019/20 warm-up matches mighty seriously, naming a full strength side doing its best to humiliate the guests in the first two matches.

The series which concludes today then leads immediately into another three T20s with Test opponents Pakistan starting Sunday, which begs the question why a triangular series wasn't organised.

If you're talking about attracting fans to the game, crowd pleasers these matches are not.

Only 11,986 fans turned out to watch David Warner clobber a century at the Gabba on Wednesday night.

Sri Lanka versus Pakistan would probably yield more fans, especially in Melbourne tonight, and would also provide a valuable opportunity for two foreign nations to go head to head on Australian soil.