BEHIND THE DESK: Is a captain's challenge in the NRL needed?

IT SEEMS like a week can't go by in the NRL without a drama involving the officials with the whistle.

After the latest blow-up from Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart over a dodgy call which saw his team bow out of the finals race with a loss to the Cronulla Sharks, pundits and punters alike have been calling for change in the refereeing of rugby league.

Among the ideas touted has been a system of captain's calls, but would this system be useful?

POTTSY: Let referees do their job

WHEN it comes to referees in rugby league, I have more than a little empathy for those who work hard every week to officiate the game we love.

It's a thankless job, and even when they do their best to call the game as they see it, they get hammered by fans who have never picked up a whistle in their life, and blasted by former players who may have had one too many head knocks in their day for ruining the game.

The recent controversy comes after the Raiders claimed they were robbed against the Sharks, and while I admit there were mistakes made in that match it's a bit rich to blame the referees.

The lack of respect shown to match officials is insidious in rugby league and rotten from the top down. Everyone in the game, from first grade coaches to parents on the sideline of junior league games, need to show the refs more respect and accept that they are human and they make mistakes.

I don't think a captain's challenge is the way to go. If anything the NRL Bunker proves the refs on the field get more calls right than wrong, and their feel for the game is accurate. A captain's challenge could go to waste on frivolous opportunities, only to be missing in the case of howlers, just as we see in cricket.

We need to trust the referees to do their job. They shouldn't be above criticism, but there's no need to hang them out to dry after every mistake. There will never be perfection in any sport with any referee or umpire, but what happened to "the ref is always right"?

NORTHY: Involve players in the process

WE'VE seen it work in other sporting spheres, so why not rugby league?

On the whole, you'd have to say cricket's Umpire Decision Review System, in which each team has an allocated number of reviews, similar to the Challenge System in tennis, have been successful initiatives, supported by players, officials and fans alike.

The key here is that the onus is on the players - those directly impacted by the decisions and often the ones who most instinctively know whether the correct decision has been made or not.

Surely a Captain's Call in rugby league would carry similar merit.

It allows referees to trust their instincts and make confident on-field decisions, leaving it up to the players and ultimately the captain to judge whether there is sufficient doubt to disrupt the game and go upstairs.

The beauty of the NRL is it's a feast of non-stop action. The video bunker stifles momentum, dulls the atmosphere and wipes the gloss off celebrations of game-breaking, freakish or milestone moments.

We'll see less stoppages and a new element for captains to think on their feet - and avoid temptation to glance into the coach's box!

Soccer could also do with a similar facelift. Wouldn't it be great to see an honest defender vilified by a fantastic dive have the decision overturned and the overpriced striker left red-faced with a yellow card for simulation. But that's a story for another day.