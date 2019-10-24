BEHIND THE DESK: Is Cheika to blame for woeful Wallabies?

SCAPEGOAT: Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has shouldered a great deal of the blame for poor performances.

RUGBY AUSTRALIA IN SHAMBLES

Mitchell Keenan

AFTER Australia came crashing out of the Rugby World Cup quarter finals for just a third time over nine tournaments it's clear to see that this campaign was a disappointment.

With Wallabies coach Michael Cheika stepping down, it's easy to point fingers and say that his input hindered the squad's performance but there is a much bigger issue with Rugby Australia and that has had an impact right through the ranks.

Though we weren't tipped to go all the way in this year's edition, Australia had the talent in the squad to beat any side and despite Cheika's lack of tactical flexibility, the environment of the sport has had more of an impact.

Highlighted by incidents including the Israel Folau saga, uncertainty over Cheika's contract and most recently, feuds between Cheika and Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle, the distractions surrounding this campaign have been monumental.

It's hard enough to stay focused on the huge task of a World Cup as it is, let alone when there's a media circus surrounding each and every move within the organisation.

England may have been worthy suitors to send the Australians packing, but with a struggle throughout, this was never going to be our year.

With a number of key players departing the Wallabies including Will Genia and Christian Lealiifano, let's hope for some more stability as the next generation breaks through.

CHEIKA FAILED TEST FOR A COACH

Tim Howard

WHERE do you begin to dissect the performance of the woeful Wallabies at this year's Rugby World Cup?

Departing coach Michael Cheika, whose five years with the team have corresponded with a deterioration in performance, is the obvious starting point.

He came to the job as the Super Rugby-winning coach of the Waratahs and took the Wallabies to a surprise World Cup final in 2015.

His mantra of playing the game in an attacking, Australian manner, seemed to be bearing fruit.

But things went downhill quickly, beginning with a 3-0 loss to the visiting English in 2016, freshly coached by Cheika's former teammate at Randwick and one-time Wallaby coach Eddie Jones.

It is telling Cheika has not been able to beat a Jones-coached England team, culminating in last weekend's 40-16 thrashing.

Where Cheika boasted of paying no attention to the opposition, the English had obviously studied the Wallabies' game.

A wall of defenders frustrated Australia's running game and their back row dominated at the breakdown, with 18 turnovers to eight.

The inability of the Wallabies to think on their feet has been frustrating and pre-dates Cheika's tenure.

To put it simply, a good <HH>rugby team should do what the opposition doesn't like.

You got the impression on Saturday the English loved what the Wallabies were doing.