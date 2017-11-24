BEHIND THE DESK: Is Fiji about to shock the league world?

MOOSE: Flying Fiji about to be grounded indefinitely

WHILE the Fiji Bati have flown high on the Hayne Plane this World Cup, their dream run is about to come plummeting to Earth.

There is no doubting, Fiji have been a shining light of the tournament and their win over rugby league giants New Zealand was inspirational.

Every good sporting tournament needs a feel good story, and this World Cup's was the Bati.

But they are coming up against the best team in the world on Friday, on home soil, a side who has taken no fools this tournament.

The Kangaroos defence has only allowed three tries through this entire tournament. Three tries in 320 minutes of league.

The forward pack is a 400kg fortification of muscle and tattoos that features two of the best props in rugby league and an impenetrable back row.

Australian coach Mal Meninga has his troops working to a strict game plan, they are structured and resolute.

The Fiji side do play an exciting brand of football and it has been enjoyable to watch in the World Cup, but it won't stand up against a regimented defence workload like the Kangaroos have got.

Australia will get into the grind early, and will aim to bury the Bati under a mountain of pressure and workload.

While I am stoked for the Fiji side, and their win against New Zealand was a dream come true, that's the thing about dreams, you always wake up. Fiji gets a wake up call tonight.

POTTSY: Inspiring Fiji are capable of pulling off an upset

OF THE surprise packages in this year's Rugby League World Cup, Fiji would have to be the pick of them, and after their dogged 4-2 win over New Zealand now is their chance to show us what they've got when they take on Australia tonight.

While they haven't been troubled in their pool games and have racked up some big points, the team has shown progress throughout the tournament. I watched their attacking flair in Townsville against a hapless Wales outfit and I was blown away not only by the crispness of their set attacking structure, but also how effortlessly the players managed to play ad-lib and find the tryline.

Their roster is nothing to be sneezed at. With Jarryd Hayne in the halves, the team also boasts a star-studded backline with Naiqama, Vunivalu and Uate and their forwards pack plenty of punch.

The Bati should take a lot of confidence from their tight win against New Zealand, but all of their attacking guns will need to fire if they're any hope of causing an upset against Australia.

But if there's a team that could cause disruption to the efficient and well organised defence of the Kangaroos, it might just be Fiji.

With their strong ball carrying complimented by crisp ball-play, they're a team capable of anything.

Even an upset.