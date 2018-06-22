BEHIND THE DESK: Is it rocky mountain high for league?

Behind The Sports Desk: Why is rugby league in Colorado?

RUGBY LEAGUE: While most of the rugby league community's attention is focussed on ANZ Stadium and Sunday's highly-anticipated State of Origin clash, halfway around the world the game is making a major step forward.

England and New Zealand will take an International rugby league fixture to the United States as they play at Mile High Stadium in Denver on Saturday.

But is the game the right move for rugby league or should we be aiming for more showpiece fixtures in countries that already enjoy rugby league?

Moose and Pottsy go Behind the Sports Desk to answer that question.

MATTHEW 'MOOSE' ELKERTON: League ready to tackle a new horizon

ANY expansion of rugby league is great for the game, let alone into one of the biggest sporting markets in the world.

Americans love their sport. Playing baseball and football is next to godliness, and if you believe Hollywood there are angels in the outfield as well.

To forego an opportunity to break into a new global market would be ludicrous.

The Denver Broncos, one of the biggest NFL franchises in the United States, struck a deal to bring rugby league to America, and the game has apparently taken over the Rocky Mountains.

The town is marketing the game as "big hits, no pads", which is exactly what the American fan base will love about rugby league.

This is also the first of three international-level fixtures to be taken across the Pacific, as the NRL aims to build anticipation for the Rugby League World Cup which will be held in America in 2025.

With the FIFA World Cup currently attracting the attention of millions of sport lovers around the world, why shouldn't we ask the question whether league's global showpiece could attract the same level of interest.

It might take time and resources to get to that stage but this is simply the first step in that process.

It is also a great opportunity for players with the Test match falling into step with a general representative round across the NRL competition.

This is the first step to a brighter, more globalised game, and I am all for it.

JARRARD 'POTTSY' POTTER: Denver doesn't suit for league

THIS weekend's representative round of rugby league is set to be a showcase for some of the best of what our sport has to offer.

The people of Denver, Colorado, must be so excited to be hosting New Zealand and England ahead of their historic Test match in the United States.

Taking one of the Test matches over there is just the latest in an effort to promote the game in a country where rugby league has attempted many times to gain a foothold.

Now I'm not opposed to seeing the game expand and grow, as that will only serve to help everyone in the long run.

All I'm saying is that maybe this match would be better served to expand the game in Australia, where it's still only really popular in NSW and Queensland.

At a time when the grass-roots of rugby league is suffering at the hands of Aussie Rules and football, imagine how much it would mean to see this match being played in a bush city?

Maybe we could have played it at the MCG, and built off the back of the State of Origin game that was played there a couple of weeks ago?

Of all the places to play rugby league, I don't think Denver would have had the same impact as a game in the northeast of the country, where they actually have a American rugby league competition.

I suspect this game will be like many other international rugby league clashes played in the US: A mere passing curiosity.