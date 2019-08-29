BEHIND THE DESK: Is Kyrgios getting a fair go at the top?

Nick Kyrgios' career as a professional tennis player has often been marred with controversy, but is it deserved?

KYRGIOS MUST EARN RESPECT AT THE TOP

Mitchell Keenan

NICK Kyrgios is one of the most talked about men's tennis players in the world, but more often than not it's for the wrong reasons.

Following a number of incidents on and off the court, the prodigious star is almost always in the spotlight for his tantrums and outbursts at umpires, fellow competitors and even himself. But why must he carry on the way he does?

He's not the first tennis player to produce such unruly behaviour on the court and he certainly won't be the last, but at some point it will be time for Kyrgios to take a long, hard look at himself and ask 'what can I do to shake this negative image?'.

Admittedly, he does receive the extra attention of referees and critics waiting for him to slip up, but players such as Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal earned the respect of the tennis world before receiving the media attention that Kyrgios does now.

The Australian tennis sensation's biggest problem is that he takes every little thing to heart and when his back is against the wall he chooses to crumble and takes it out on those around him.

At 24-years of age, he is nearing his prime and and I believe that he is still very capable of becoming number one in the world, but the majority of the battle to reach that place will be fought with himself.

Being a professional athlete is hard work, but the best in the business show respect that in turn is reflected on themselves, and that is what Kyrgios must do.

DO TO OTHERS AS WE DO TO NICK

Adam Hourigan

DID you know that Rafael Nadal broke the rules yesterday and mocked and abused the chair umpire for enforcing it? He wasn't even penalised, just cautioned, for taking his usual eternity to serve a ball in his first round match against Australian John Millman.

Maybe Millman should've yelled "Get on with it” like Nick Kyrgios' opponent did yesterday.

All Kyrgios was doing was asking the umpire why he wasn't controlling the crowd that was distracting him on serve, and his opponent joined in the banter telling him to "play tennis instead.”

Sure enough, when Kyrgios got to the press conference, what's he asked about? His banter with the referee.

"Why are we talking about this when I just schooled a guy in the first round of the US Open,” he asked with usual exasperation.

It's a valid point.

Yes, Kyrgios has form, but surely it's a case of him almost parodying himself.

There are plenty of tennis players who smash racquets, yell at the crowd and all, but all is forgiven if they're a good little Aussie kids like Lleyton Hewitt who called line judges spastic, or even Novak Djokovic, who had to go to an acting coach so crowds would "like him”, such was his surly nature on court.

Even Roger Federer was a brat as a kid, and of course, John McEnroe was a vile piece of work, whose every move wasn't analysed by 1000 cameras at every minor tournament he played in the '80's.

It's true Kyrgios has a temper problem.

But we're only fanning the flames.