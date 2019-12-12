BEHIND THE DESK: Is Russia’s ban justified? Or is it overkill?

President of the Russian Olympic Committee Stanislav Pozdnyakov speaks during a news conference in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. The World Anti-Doping Agency has banned Russia from the Olympics and other major sporting events for four years, though many athletes will likely be allowed to compete as neutral athletes. Photo: Pavel Golovkin

CALL UNFAIR TO RULE FOLLOWERS

Mitchell Keenan

RUSSIA has long been synonymous with doping and now under a blanket ban from the World Anti Doping Agency, it is feeling the consequences.

The European nation has held a reputation of corruption at international sporting events since it began taking part in them.

The most recent scandal involving Russia was at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, where it was found manipulating computer databases it had promised to turn over as a condition of lifting sanctions against its own anti-doping agency.

While I feel it is fair WADA bring the hammer (and sickle) down on the Russians, I feel there will be many athletes who will suffer from the mistakes of their fellow countrypeople.

We need to make an example but do we really need to be Putin them in their place?

There have been some loopholes found in the blanketket ban, with Russia’s football team still allowed to compete in the European Football Championships while hosting some of the games next year.

Athletes are also able to compete in the Olympic Games as a neutral, but this may also cause problems as athletes try to find any means to compete in Tokyo next year.

Russia has been found repeatedly trying to bend the rules and they must learn, but it’s a shame to see others suffer on their behalf .

WADA SHOULD BE RUTHLESS

Tim Jarrett

THE recent announcement that WADA would be banning an entire country from competing at the Olympics and a FIFA world cup is a step in the right direction but does not go far enough.

WADA have been careful not to exclude Russian athletes who have not been cheating by allowing them to compete under a neutral flag, but this completely undermines the ban.

The application of this principle will mean there will be scores of “neutral” athletes competing and I am sure it won’t take too long before we see these athletes draped in a banned Russian flag.

This will cause a serious headache for WADA and the Olympic committee who will be tasked with banning flags, something which in and of itself is an ethical minefield.

This could be avoided if the entire country’s athletes were banned.

It may seem harsh but athletes who have done the right thing should not be angry at WADA if they are grouped in with the cheaters, they should be angry at their own administration.

If we want to see less drug cheats then those who are doing the right thing not only have to continue to do so, but stand up to the individuals or organisations who continue to do the wrong thing.

By having a foot in both camps, WADA might make themselves look pretty silly come Tokyo 2020.