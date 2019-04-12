BEHIND THE DESK: Is there a culture problem at the Broncos?

James Roberts is seen during the Brisbane Broncos training session in Brisbane, Sunday,March 31, 2019. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

RUGBY LEAGUE: With a 3-1 record to start the season, the pressure is mounting on the Brisbane Broncos, a club where success is expected of their players.

However, after their average start to 2019, former Broncos legends have come out against their club and blasted their current culture, and its perceived differences from their glory days of the late 1990s.

JARRARD "POTTSY" POTTER: Something is rotten at Red Hill

IT'S hard to argue with the "Raging Bull" Gordon Tallis and his scathing assessment of his former club, the Brisbane Broncos.

It seems that it doesn't matter how severe the off-field indiscretion is, if you're a good footballer the rules don't apply.

Case in point: James Roberts. The night after the Broncos lost to the Dragons, Roberts went out and wrote himself off to the point where he had to be carried out of a private party at a Brisbane home, such was his level of intoxication.

To make matters worse, he was injured during the loss and still drank himself to unconsciousness, despite the explicit direction of the coach Anthony Seibold to stay off the grog while injured.

So what do the Broncos do? Nothing. No punishment. What does that say to the rest of the players? Ignore what the coach says, it doesn't matter, because if you're good enough someone will make the excuses for you.

Something is rotten at Red Hill, and the shine the great club once had will not return while behaviour like this is tolerated.

The club is desperate for a premiership, but letting good players hold the Broncos brand hostage with their poor behaviour is not the way to do it.

Long-term success comes from making tough decisions and breeding a culture that instils high standards and values, where anyone is expendable if those standards and values aren't met. That's the club Tallis remembers.

BILL "NORTHY" NORTH: Issues greater than club pride

IT'S a rich statement from Gordon Tallis to suggest respect in the Brisbane Broncos jersey and what it has stood for is lost on the current crop of players.

Certainly it's been a dismal start to the season for a side touted as a premiership hopeful. And perhaps the current make-up of a side full of rising young guns - and the odd loose cannon - is at the expense of the legends of the game and warrior-like figureheads fans have grown used to seeing leading the way at Red Hill.

During the 1990s the Broncos were the modern Melbourne Storm - laden with stars, yet as a team balanced, disciplined, respected... consistent.

The current crop are showing little signs of that, but rugby league form-lines are fickle and can change in a week. Anthony Siebold still has time to turn their fortunes - and apparent attitude - around, and Tallis could be eating his words by September.

But any culture problem is not exclusive to the Brisbane Broncos ... it's widespread across all of rugby league. And the issues are not new, they're just harder to hide.

Boys will be boys; boys have always been boys, and if you take any group of 400 Australian men aged 18 to 30 with inflated wages and a bunch of spare time, some bad decisions will be made.

Players are far more under the microscope. With mobile phones and social media, they no longer have the luxury of getting away with shenanigans behind closed doors.