BEHIND THE DESK: Is Winx the best in Aussie racing history?

MOOSE: Mighty mare best in Australian racing history

SHE'S the Queen of the Turf, the wundermare, and she knows no equal.

Winx has quickly captured the hearts of a nation - including those that would otherwise never step foot near a racecourse.

She is one of a kind and after equalling the record of the great Kingston Town - by winning her third consecutive Cox Plate on Saturday - Winx has cemented her legacy as the greatest Australian race horse in history.

While it is hard to compare horses with those of the bygone era, there is no doubting the champion mare that Winx is.

The 2017 Cox Plate was her proving moment.

Even when it appeared a brilliant run from Blake Shinn on board Caulfield Cup disappointment Humidor appeared to have the mare's hopes dashed, all it took was a cursory glance from Hugh Bowman before the afterburners were engaged and she powered clear once again.

Humidor forced a race- record run from the mare, but the two fist pumps from Bowman before she crossed the line suggested Winx always had the race under control.

Australian racing has seen some great gallopers from Tulloch and Phar Lap to Makybe Diva and Black Caviar, but few hold a candle to the great mare.

And the best part, she shows no signs of slowing down yet.

While racing around the globe will be a true test of how Winx stacks up, I have no doubt a fourth Cox Plate is hers next spring.

POTTSY: Apples and oranges, you just can't compare

IT'S A conversation that has taken place in many lounge rooms and on bar stools across Australia: take an athlete from the past and compare them to an athlete of today and debate who is the better sportsperson.

How would Clive Churchill or Dally Messenger fare in modern rugby league? Would Jesse Owens give Usain Bolt a run for his money? It seems to be in our nature to want to try and figure out who is the best of all time in any given sport.

When it comes to horse racing, I can't help but feel the achievements of Carbine, Phar Lap and Kingston Town have allowed the likes of Makybe Diva, Black Caviar and Winx to reach the heights that they have.

The advancements of training techniques and sports science have made the comparisons almost impossible. Imagine how much better Phar Lap might have been had it been trained to the standards that Winx has been trained at? Maybe it would be a hindrance? We will never know.

Racehorses have evolved over time and they're different horses, running over different distances and all had different achievements.

Are three Cox Plates a bigger or lesser achievement than three Melbourne Cups, or an unbeaten 25-race career?

It's a great conversation to have, but I think it's one without an answer.