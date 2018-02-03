How can Australia switch its poor form in 50-over cricket?

MOOSE: We need to pigeon-hole our players

FORM is temporary, but class is permanent.

It is a common phrase used in sporting circles, and when it comes to the Australian One Day International team there is no phrase that can better describe our predicament.

While much talk has circulated about using only certain players in each format of the game, I think it is a process that will only harm us in future.

When it comes to international sport, selectors should be picking the best players.

And when it comes down to it, our best players are the ones who play well in all three formats.

Batsmen like Steve Smith and David Warner are players who cannot be left out of the equation.

The same goes for our fast bowling brigade in Hazelwood, Starc and Cummins.

While I can understand the need to not overload these players across the summer, if we want to get back to winning ways we need to make sure their names are in the mix.

We struggled against England, and while I am sure Smith's run of low scores did not help, I think our biggest issue was the omission of the GOAT, Nathan Lyon.

Selectors have pigeon- holed him as a Test player and we suffered.

Instead "one day specialist'' Adam Zampa got a spot and took 2-215 for the series.

Already we have players who play in the one format and it hasn't helped yet, so why should we make it an exclusive idea?

POTTSY: ODI success needs specialist form players

FOR current World Cup champions, Australia played well below their best in their 4-1 defeat to England during the recent One Day International competition.

After dominating in all facets of the game during the Ashes campaign, heroes such as Steve Smith and Dave Warner looked tired and out of sorts. Even pace battering rams Starc and Hazlewood looked at times without answers to how they were going to bowl to England's big hitters like Jason Roy, Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan.

There were some fresh faces in the England ODI team, and they played fresh too. They didn't have the scars of the battering the test team copped, and looked to play an upbeat, aggressive brand of one day cricket.

Australia on the other hand looked to play a more traditional style of game, and too many batters got themselves out while trying to build their innings.

It's little wonder then that some of our best performers, namely Aaron Finch at the top of the order, went about their cricket with a positive mindset and looked to take the England bowlers on.

Guess what? Finch wasn't in the test team, and played like a player who was fresh and in some form with the shorter format of the game.

I think Australia needs to treat the ODI team as a separate body to the Test team, and look to play more short-form specialists who play a modern style of 50-over cricket.