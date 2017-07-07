BEHIND THE DESK: Our take on Bernard Tomic

Australia's Bernard Tomic looks on during his Men's Singles Match against Germany's Mischa Zverev on day two at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

A TOMIC BOMBED: Lackadaisical player needs to give it up

BERNARD Tomic, take a bow. No, not because I think you've done well.

But somehow Bernie, you have made Nick Kyrgios and his petulant outbursts look not so bad.

Fresh off the back of an embarrassing straight sets first round loss to German Mischa Zverev, Tomic said he "couldn't care less" and that he was "bored" at times during the match.

in front of a packed press conference and the world, Tomic took a steaming dump on the sport which has lifted him to international heights.

Getting the opportunity to play in any tournament for your sport, let alone the biggest one of the year, should be a privilege.

Most of the greatest sportspeople will always tell of how humbled they are to have made it. After all it is what they have worked towards for years.

But not our boy Tomic.

He has made his way to enough Wimbledon first round matches that he now takes it for granted. It has become as mundane to him, as watching MasterChef each night. It has almost become like a chore.

So inclined toward not caring, Tomic admitted it did not matter to him if he won trophies or not.

"I couldn't care less if I make a fourth round US open or lose first round," he said. "I know I am going to play another 10 years and at the end of my career I won't have to work again."

Bernard Tomic is spoilt by his talent, and it is unfair for the players who have had to push beyond their limits only to not make it time after time.

If you're really that bored Bernie, give it up. I'd rather support someone who gives a damn.

LAY OFF: Tomic is a victim of having too much too young

YOU know what's easy? Kicking a bloke when he is down, and it doesn't get much more down than Bernard Tomic.

After proclaiming his boredom at playing in arguably the world's most prestigious tennis championship, Wimbledon, and flippantly saying he doesn't care for achieving any great success, it'd be easy to just turn our backs and ignore him.

However, let's put this into perspective. Tomic is 24, and as he points out in his post game conference, has been on the professional tennis tour since he was a teenager.

Many teenagers and young adults during this time make mistakes, screw things up, and that's part of the learning process.

Tomic has made mistakes and screwed things up, but the learning process isn't working. He is probably surrounded by people who boost his ego (and their own pockets at the same time), which has clearly given him a distorted sense of self.

What would be best for Tomic is time away from the game. He needs to understand the real meaning of work and sacrifice to appreciate his "super talent". Coach tennis to underprivileged children and see how hard they work, what they would give to have a fraction of his talent.

Unfortunately, that might be boring too.