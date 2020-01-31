BEHIND THE DESK: Should Folau be back playing league?

Controversial footballer Israel Folau is returning to rugby league with the French club Catalans. Should he ever play in Australia again?

Izzy puts playing footy first

Tim Howard

WANTING to play footy seems to trump religious conviction in the eyes of controversial former Wallaby Israel Folau.

Folau’s decision to sign with the French rugby league club, Catalans Dragons, raised serious eyebrow when the deal was announced earlier this week.

The first question to everyone’s lips was how would they keep control over the religious Folau’s tendency to quote sections of the good book no longer in vogue?

The short answer is the Dragons have been able to buy his silence, something the Australian Rugby Union was not able to do, despite two attempts and millions of dollars.

“I acknowledge the views expressed by Super League and the Rugby Football League,” Folau told the media, after inking his new contract.

“I’m a proud Christian, my beliefs are personal, my intention is not to hurt anyone and I will not be making further public comment about them.”

ARU boss Raelene Castle might have words of warning for the Super League about Izzy’s ability to toe the line.

But it seems with his days as a top-line footballer numbered, Folau, has undergone a change of heart.

He’s reportedly looking at a return to the NRL if his 12 months stint with the Dragons goes without a hitch.

The prospect of that will fill a few league head honchos with dread.

Dragons have dropped the ball

Jarrard Potter

IT’S a real shame Israel Folau is such a talented sportsman. If he weren’t, if he was just an average footballer and not someone who has played three different codes of football at the professional level we wouldn’t care where he played, let alone what religious rubbish he spruiked.

Unfortunately, he is a very good footballer, a talented athlete, and so the temptation to lure him back to play football was far too great.

For the Catalans Dragons, they couldn’t pass up the chance to sign rugby league’s most famous fire-and-brimstone wannabe preacher.

It seems they don’t care too much about having someone on their roster who believes homosexuals, adulterers and thieves should receive eternal damnation, and that those same people are probably the cause of our bushfire disaster.

What galls me the most is there’s been no apology, no remorse shown from Folau, and whether you agree or not, the message this sends to the public is that this club is fine with having someone play for them who holds these views.

Rugby Australia terminated Folau’s contract because the two of them did not share those same views. Does that mean the Catalans Dragons do?

His signing sends a message of acceptance of someone who does not show the same acceptance to his fellow man, and should not be afforded the opportunity to play professional sport.