BEHIND THE DESK: Should golden oldies still be playing sport?

Is the older generation at risk playing sports during the pandemic?

AS MUCH as I would rather not, here I am talking about COVID-19 again.

Numbers are decreasing on the southern front but New South Wales is in a risky position and that begs the question. Should our golden oldies still be out playing sport?

Short answer, absolutely they should. But it’s more complicated than that.

The Clarence Valley is a perfect location for the older demographic. With its quiet communities and warmer weather it plays home to a large population of retirees.

And what do retirees like to do? They love picking up hobbies. Physical exercise and sport are among the best things they can do to ensure they enjoy a healthy lifestyle.

This region, like most of Australia, is home to a wide range of sports clubs participating in croquet, lawn bowls and golf, just to name a few.

A bowl going down the green. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News

While these sports were forced to take a break during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, most have gone back to normal and you can see it’s given the older community a real boost.

These activities play a huge part in keeping the demographic mentally and physically sound, and a number of studies have shown that they can massively reduce the risk of depression and dementia.

Of course, we must ensure the most at risk age bracket is taken care of during such a perilous time, but if there’s anything I’m sure of it’s our Clarence clubs’ ability to ensure the right safety procedures are in place for those who need it.

This is a terrible time in history and our geographical positioning is making things difficult. We don’t know how to act, whether we should be going ahead as normal or whether we should be treating it the same way as we did in the beginning.

For now, sports and physical exercise are paramount in keeping our golden oldies going, but if we are forced to return to a lockdown situation, we are prepared to make the right decision.

