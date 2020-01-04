BEHIND THE DESK: Should politicians holiday during emergencies?

A mural depicting Prime Minister Scott Morrison wearing an unbuttoned Hawaiian shirt, orange lei and Santa Claus hat while holding a cocktail by artist Scott Marsh on a wall in Sydney, Wednesday, December 25, 2019. (AAP Image/Steven Saphore) NO ARCHIVING

WITH bushfires raging across the country, Scott Morrison raised the ire of many when he decided to take a family holiday to Hawaii.

This week, DEX journalists Jarrard Potter and Tim Jarrett discuss whether or not politicians should be able to take a break during times of emergency.

Now is not the time to take a holiday

Jarrard Potter

POLITICIANS, like all working Australians, are entitled to enjoy some time away from work. However, for someone who holds a position as significant as that of Prime Minister, holidays probably shouldn’t be taken during one of most significant disasters in recent Australian history.

If Scott Morrison was so adamant in his belief he and his family deserved time out of the country, why was the trip done in such secrecy? There was no formal announcement of leave, and the destination was hidden from the public.

What makes the trip so galling was some of the images to come from the secret holiday in Hawaii. While the PM was throwing up shakkas and enjoying a drink poolside, Australians were choking on smoke, losing homes and in some cases, losing loved ones.

“I don’t hold a hose, mate, and I don’t sit in a control room,” Morrison told 2GB radio host John Stanley from Hawaii before his return.

If he thinks that’s the only way to be useful during a time of crisis then we really are in trouble.

Morrison’s job isn’t to fight fires with his bare hands. It’s to see the devastation first-hand and meet with survivors, show some empathy and give the people the sense their government is listening, willing to help and is there for them in their time of need. Or, in other words, do what a leader should do, not piss off and let other people clean up the mess.

However it seems the damage has already been done, given Morrison’s hostile reception in bushfire-ravaged Cobargo, where he not only was refused handshakes, but grabbed people’s hands for a forced shake before walking away. Not the actions of a real leader.

Holidays are sacred, even for Scott

Tim Jarrett

WOW, who would want to be a politician?

In every job there are certain times when one might not be allowed to take holidays.

At Coles, it might be during the Easter long weekend; at Jerry’s Christmas tree supplies it might be … Christmas?

But at the moment we are getting angry at politicians taking holidays over the Christmas period and painting them out to be some kind of inhuman monsters.

Believe it or not, politicians are human, they have feelings just like you and I, families just like you and I and sometimes, just like you and I, they like to go on holidays.

The sad reality is most humans will spend more time with co-workers than with their loved ones (sorry team) and holidays should be sacred.

As the people responsible for crafting legislation, they should prioritise being around when parliament is sitting.

In what must be a frustrating catch-22, politicians are criticised when venturing out in public, with cynics decrying their sinister hunger to win votes and pose in photo-ops.

Yet when they aren’t there, suddenly we bemoan their audacity to go on a holiday.

Does anyone actually think the folk at RFS are freaking out during their morning briefing because David Elliot isn’t there?

I am going to go out on a limb here and say no.

I sleep easy knowing that both he and Scott Morrison are perfectly capable of making poor decisions whether they are in Cobargo, London or Hawaii.

After all, if the rumours are true, it is quite possible future prime ministers and emergency services ministers will never be allowed to take holidays.