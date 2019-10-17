BEHIND THE DESK: Should risky regions host top sport events?

TOUGH CALL: There have been some massive ups and downs at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

RISKS WON'T ALWAYS PAY OFF

Mitchell Keenan

WHEN I heard that Japan were going to host the 2019 Rugby World Cup I was over the moon for both the country and the sport itself to have been handed this opportunity.

But while Japan has the perfect facilities for the event, the recent typhoon that has left close to 100 people declared dead or missing has been an unfortunate turn of events.

Natural disasters are never predictable but something that can be done is introducing certain measures that prevent any chance of a high-profile event, such as the World Cup, being put on hold.

Japan is known for typhoons and there are usually an average of 11 will hit the mainland between the months of July and October.

While I think it would be a real shame for places like Japan to miss out on these types of events, World Cups of all sports are always time sensitive due to players' club commitments so this is certainly a risk.

Spectators travelling from right around the world will have been left missing games due to cancellations and it was lucky that it happened during pool matches and not elimination games that would need to be rescheduled at short notice.

I believe cricket is a sport that should be exempt from these types of decisions due to the fickle nature of the pitch but when there are larger worries than just some rain I believe that puts players, spectators and official's welfare in danger.

A difficult decision, yes, but it must be considered for events in the future.

WEATHER CAN BE OVERCOME

Jarrard Potter

I THINK it's a bit hard to exclude a large number of countries from hosting international sporting events due to the unpredictable nature of the weather.

Yes, it's extremely unfortunate that a typhoon saw the cancellation of pool games of this year's Rugby World Cup and the argument is valid that Japan is known to be impacted by the weather phenomenon this time of year.

Look back earlier this year, it wouldn't have surprised many to see rain wash out games of the Cricket World Cup and while it is disappointing to see games called off due to the rain, it wouldn't be right to deny England the chance to host the tournament just because it rains there a lot.

That being said, I don't see how or why international events get to be held in the desert, because that isn't weather or weather phenomenons like rain or typhoon.

The climate, the prevailing conditions experienced consistently in places like Qatar is heat - and lots of it.

Putting athletes through those conditions, no matter the time of day or time of year, is disgraceful.

Looking ahead to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, expecting fans to sit through sweltering heat to support their nation is farcical. Despite being held in winter, it's still going to be hot.

Short-term weather events can't be helped and organisers of big tournaments need to plan for contingencies to make sure any weather event that impacts a tournament can be overcome.