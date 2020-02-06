BEHIND THE DESK: Should the BBL final have a backup plan?

UP IN THE AIR: Steve Smith of the Sixers bats during the Big Bash League (BBL) cricket match between the Melbourne Stars and the Sydney Sixers at the MCG in Melbourne, Friday, January 31, 2020. (AAP Image/Michael Dodge)

How is that the only option?

Mitchell Keenan

THE Big Bash League grand final is under threat of being washed out due to heavy rain forecast to hit Sydney on Saturday, but why does it have to go that way?

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted 30-50mm of rain will hit, and while it takes just five overs from each side to record an official result, anything less will mean an automatic win to the Sydney Sixers.

I do think the Sixers have been the in-form side for the tail end of the season and they would not be undeserving, but what a cop out.

Any other elite competition in Australia would have planned for a rescheduled game if need be.

The AFL used to go to a second decider if a game ended in a draw, but the BBL can only accommodate for a small window for the grand final.

Sydney Thunder captain Callum Ferguson has called for a reserve day to be scheduled, and while that may be a difficu­lt proposition, what is really stopping them from moving it to the middle of the week or even the following weekend?

I think a move in venue – like the Bushfire Appeal match that has been turfed to Melbourne – would not be a feasible option for BBL organisers as it would put those who have travelled to Sydney, as well as the Sixers themselves, at a disadvantage.

Cricket can be fickle with the weather, so next time let’s have a backup plan, BBL.

Let the BBL play in the rain

Jarrard Potter

THE forecast of heavy rain that could wash out the grand final of this year’s Big Bash shows just how antiquated the sport of cricket really is.

When you think about it, there’s very few professional sports that are so beholden to the whims of the weather gods.

What other sports would have their grand final called off because of rain?

Noah would have to round up two of every animal before the NRL or AFL would let rain spoil their parades.

Over the years outdoor sports that are susceptible to inclement weather, like tennis, have built stadiums that can keep the weather out. They’ve got these things called roofs that work wonderfully well at keeping everyone under it dry, so I’ve been told.

However when it comes to cricket, a sport so hellbent on keeping tradition alive, a little bit of rain and the whole show stops, not to start again until there’s absolutely no rain falling at all from the heavens. It’s a wonder a sport like this created in England ever lasted this long. To have the BBL go this long and the grand final ruined by rain is a joke, and in these circumstances they should just play in the rain.

Change the ball every over if need be, allow longer spikes and some more changes of gloves. Whatever it takes to get the game moving.

If the BBL wants to be taken seriously, they need to find a way to not let rain get in the way.