BEHIND THE DESK: Socceroos long road to Russia

MOOSE: Socceroos need to plug that gap up front

WE'RE in the FIFA World Cup. Four in a row. We are going to Russia next year.

But it is not good enough for us to just go to Russia.

When we took part in Brazil, the Socceroos were merely passengers. There to make up the numbers.

But that idea will not fly in 2018. Not with the talent we have at our disposal.

But if we are going to seriously make a fist of this World Cup, there is one spot on the field that needs some serious work.

Centre forward. Striker.

Long gone are the halcyon days of Mark Viduka and Harry Kewell and even the best head in the world Tim Cahill is not getting any younger.

Tomi Juric has been rather disappointing in this World Cup campaign and we need to find the right answer before we fly to Russia.

Our midfield showed they are not the issue any more on Wednesday, with Tom Rogic and Aaron Mooy showing a united spine in front of captain courageous Mile Jedinak.

Matt Leckie is crucial to our attacking structures, with his pace on the flank causing headaches for all opposition defenders.

But we need someone in the middle who can put the finishing touch on our attacking movements.

But there are not a lot of options bashing down the door for selection.

Rukavytsya is probably the leading contender, but he also disappointed in qualifying action. Maybe the next is Adam Taggart.

He has been glorious in the A League but is yet to convert for the Socceroos.

POTTSY: Work to be done ahead of world showdown

AUSTRALIA rightly should celebrate the Socceroos' 3-1 victory over Honduras, earning them a berth at the Russia 2018 World Cup.

However, there needs to be a lot of work done between now and kick-off to the tournament in seven months. time.

For me, the biggest question that needs answering is Ange Postecoglou.

Credit where credit is due; he has taken us to another World Cup, but it certainly wasn't easy, and with the number of attacking opportunities the Socceroos created it really shouldn't have gone down to a play-off.

Just months ago Postecoglou declared that win lose or draw he was going to hang up the clipboard in November. It's November now, so will he stay or will he go?

Seven months isn't a long time to prepare for a World Cup, so for the stability of the team Postecoglou probably should stay put, build on what he has achieved and put together the best Australian team he can.

By the same token, the constant tinkering with players and tactics up until now hasn't given the team much stability, and while we've made the grade, someone needs to take responsibility for the team performing well below expectations.

One thing is for sure: It's time for the Socceroos to put the pressure on and be talked about at the World Cup for the right reasons.