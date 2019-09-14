BEHIND THE DESK: What next for bushfire management?

WITH large swathes of NSW forced into an early start of the bushfire danger period, including the Clarence Valley, is it time our conventional approach to dealing with bushfires changed?

TIM JARRETT: Planning to have a plan is not a plan

A CATCH cry of the recent bushfires is to "have a plan” and rightly so, but we also need to have another, much bigger plan. We need to plan our regional communities better.

More thought has to be given to where we choose to develop and grow our population and while we might all like the idea of living in a place backing on to the forest, it is a luxury we will probably have to let go of.

As bushfire seasons become longer, by the same token the period in which to perform safe hazard reductions becomes smaller. Combine that with a volunteer RFS with dwindling numbers and you have a reduced capacity to adequately protect communities.

With the effects of climate change accelerating, in a decade or two our options might end up being; pay people to perform multiple hazard reductions simultaneously or chop down all the trees near our communities.

I am exaggerating here (suprise), but what I am trying to get across is business as usual will not work. Letting go of the "spread out, build anywhere” mentality should be a must and so too is embracing higher population density.

Aggregating the population closer together in regional centres makes sense for a variety of reasons and reducing the community's exposure to bushfire risk - which will only get worse - is just one.

We have to think of ways the community can adapt to the increased bushfire risk, not react to it by simply knocking down trees or relying on an increasingly stretched RFS.

Think about how many out of town volunteers are in the area right now and then think about the day when they can't come because they are saving their own home in the bush.

JARRARD POTTER: Rethink around fire strategy necessary

WITH many parts of Australia experiencing temperatures above average during winter and spring, and below-average rainfall, it shouldn't be a surprise the bushfire danger period started earlier than normal across large parts of the country.

The bushfire danger period was expected to start on October but for 12 districts it started on August 1 and in the Clarence Valley about two weeks later.

The early start to the bushfire season followed the fourth-warmest July on record and the driest June in 33 years for NSW as a whole.

What was previously thought of as normal is no longer the case and as such our thinking around the use of fire should be changed as well, otherwise what we saw earlier this week could be repeated across the entire Clarence Valley and on a larger scale.

It was great work by our fire crews on the ground and in the air, as well as a fortunate weather change, that saw no serious property loss from the Shark Creek fire.

Next time, however, things might not be the same.

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. Perhaps it's time we look at current bushfire management strategies and see if they're working as they should.

Perhaps it's time the bushfire danger period is extended and fire permits required on a broader basis. Hazard reduction operations on a broader scale, when the weather is favourable, would also be a proactive measure, as would more fire breaks.

There's no sign of the bushfire danger getting better, which means our strategies will have to be better.