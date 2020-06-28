BEHIND THE DESK: Where to for regional journalism?

JOURNALISM STILL HERE IN DIFFERENT FORM

Jarrard Potter

THE loss of The Daily Examiner in print form is nothing short of a loss to the Clarence Valley community, but I don’t think it’s the death knell of regional journalism.

Communities across the country are still reeling in shock from the loss of their local community newspapers, and that shock is no greater than today when a vast majority have been printed for the final time.

Yes, the loss of the physical product is a blow, as are the countless jobs across both editorial and advertising departments. A great deal of talent has left the company this week, and their collective years of experience is devastating.

However, ask anyone in the industry and they will tell you the same thing: circulation and print revenue from advertising in the print product has been in decline for decades, if not longer.

Readers are making the transition to online, and the younger generation are just as unfamiliar with the workings of a newspaper as they are with a typewriter or fax machine.

Journalism has to move with the times, go to where the readers are and that’s all online.

Adapt or die, evolve or dissolve. Move with the times or get left behind.

Online gives journalists like me new opportunities to tell stories in new and exciting ways and while I am most certainly grieving the loss of our 161-year history in print, I am excited about what we can do with our online product.

Besides, The Daily Telegraph will publish our best yarns as part of a new regional edition.

The future is different, no doubt, but we will still be here for you.

DARE TO DREAM AND MAYBE WE REBUILD

Tim Jarrett

Tough question. But I think we are nearing an end of a cycle.

Like many institutions, newspapers have been on a steady decline.

And despite it being easy to put the demise of print down to a struggling economic model, the truth is a lot more complicated.

Something is happening in the community, more damaging than simply losing money, we are losing connection. We have taken for granted our community groups, unions and political parties just as we have our local newspapers – expecting them to simply exist until the day they don’t.

I like to think this is a necessary step in enabling the community a chance to rebuild. Forgive the cliche, but you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone and I have faith that there will come a time when all that was old will be new again.

Will that lead to the rebirth of the printed local rag? Maybe.

What is clear though, while it may look different, there are still journalists typing away, asking important questions and talking to people.

The switch to digital-only platforms offers opportunities, but also comes with inherent risks.

More than ever our news will be tailored to the most popular theme, subject or medium.

This is good because we can give people what they want, but it may decrease diversity in news and could narrow the focus somewhat.

But the big hope – however naive it may be – is that the move to online might result in proliferation of journalists, rather than the current trend of a continued reduction.