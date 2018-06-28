BEHIND THE DESK: Who's to blame for Socceroos disaster?

THAT'S all folks. The Socceroos are officially out of the 2018 World Cup, going down 2-0 against Peru in their final group stage clash.

It will be a long four years until Australia again has another crack at the tournament, and in the meantime the public will be asking themselves what went wrong, and where?

JARRARD 'POTTSY' POTTER: Players need to stand up

AFTER the Socceroos' disappointing exit from the 2018 World Cup, where they won precisely zero games and scored zero goals during regular play (the only goal coming from Mile Jedinak's boot from a penalty in their games against Denmark and France) the temptation would be to try to distribute the blame.

The only group that can take responsibility for this result is the players themselves. They were the ones picked to get the job done, and they couldn't.

The simple fact of the matter is the Australian team was exposed as lacking genuine international-level, quality players.

Of most concern is the lack of ability to capitalise on possession and field position to score goals. For far too long we've looked to one man, Tim Cahill, to take advantage of attacking opportunities. However, his time is up, and the vacuum of striking power is plain to see.

To look on the bright side, at least the Australian side can say it is no better than reigning champion Germany, who also suffered the insult of not qualifying for the knock-out stage.

If there's one guarantee at a World Cup, it's that there's no guarantees.

ROB 'BURLS' BURLEY: Coach to blame for failure

THE lacklustre performance of the Socceroos lays at the feet of the Football Federation of Australia.

The decision to engage an interim coach through Russia 2018 with Graham Arnold as the man to take us to Qatar 2022 is incredulous. If the FFA believed that Arnold was capable of taking the role of coach, then why not put him in place straight away? It was clear Bert van Marwijk was unable to identify where improvements could be made and restricted the game plan to a playing style that hampered any chance we had to unlock the talents of our players. Our initial touches were toward our own goal line in most instances, we were seen to pass between the same two players, three to four times while opponents just waited for something to happen.

When our team is instructed to maintain possession and that level of control is conducted five-15 metres from our penalty area, then the opposition has plenty of time to rest their defence and settle into an easy rhythm. This mindset flowed through the rest of the team and when we eventually wandered upfield we were without real purpose or direction.

Bring on Arnold and let's change the mentality to one of attack and let our younger players shine.