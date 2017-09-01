BEHIND THE DESK: Will the Ghosts or Rebels reign supreme?

UNDERDOGS: Rebels can be the team to cause an upset

THE Grafton Ghosts are one win away from enjoying the perfect season this year, having gone through the 2017 season so far unblemished.

However rugby league history is littered with teams that have dominated all season long, only to fall at the last hurdle.

If any team is going to bring the Ghosts juggernaut, I believe it's the South Grafton Rebels.

While they have been below their best this year, they have got a side that's loaded with talent and experience, which is worth its weight in gold when it comes to big games like a grand final.

The Rebels are at their most dangerous when they play attacking ad lib football and reacting to what they see in front of them. While the Ghosts have proved to be solid and well structured in defence all season, the short kicking game of halves Hughie Stanley and Kayan Davis have the potential to provide opportunities to their outside backs to pounce on anything loose in the in goal to either score or force repeat sets out of the Ghosts.

If the Rebels are going to win, they'll need to play a perfect game, with few forced errors and penalties that give away cheap field position and possession to the Ghosts, because they will make the most of anything they're given.

The Rebels will need to play their style of football, and not let the Ghosts control the flow of the game if they're any hope of securing their third straight title.

FAVOURITES: A mantle sitting comfortably on the Ghosts

THE mantle of Group 2 rugby league favouritism sits pretty comfortably on the shoulders of Danny Wicks' Grafton Ghosts.

It would take a brave man to back against the rampaging Ghosts who have swept all before them in this year's competition.

From Mitch Lollback at the back to Todd Cameron up front, the Ghosts have players in every position to match anything the opposition could throw at them. And with a leadership group of Danny Wicks and Clint Greenshields boasting years of NRL experience, this is another area in which they are miles ahead of the competition.

The pair have an instilled belief in themselves that has provided this Ghosts outfit a steely armour of self-belief giving them the consistency that has them shooting for another Clayton's Cup.

In just about any team's season there are times when the players, in the league jargon "haven't turned up". As several coaches the Examiner questioned this week said, the Ghosts never let you off the hook. You never got the feeling they might let you into the game.

This is what the South Grafton Rebels face on Sunday when they come across the bridge to Frank McGuren Field. It's a feeling they know all too well, after winning consecutive Group 2 titles in the past two seasons. But now the boot is on the other foot.