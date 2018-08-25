Menu
Behind the scenes at the RFS: 'Mentally intense'

ebony stansfield
by
25th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
STARTING early morning and finishing late in the night, the communications unit in the Clarence Valley Rural Fire Service has been in overdrive lately but Elizabeth Jealous loves it.

Mrs Jealous an Assistant Supervisor in the Clarence Valley RFS said her role included answering the radio and communicating with all their vehicles.

"We are the conduit for all the messages coming in and out," she said.

She describes the role as "mentally intense".

"Catering is hard physically, comms is the other way. You go home from here exhausted," she said.

She started in the unit in 2011 and said it had been very satisfying.

"I love it.

"It's very mentally draining but it's good," she said.

They also have to log all communications that come through the radios, including notes on who is calling, what they want and whether the communication unit provides an answer.

She said they sometimes speak to the water bombers but often hand them on to someone else higher in rank.

MrsJealous said it was just a job where you got in and got stuck into it.

communication unit fire rfs rural fire service
Grafton Daily Examiner

