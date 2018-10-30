Behind the scenes at cult curve model's swimwear shoot

Bree Warren in the 2018 Une Piece swimwear campaign.

CURVE model Bree Warren and luxurious women's swimwear label Une Piece were a match made in Queensland heaven.

Carly Brown, the founder of the Brisbane success story, known for creating the Original Sexie Rashie - a sun-smart and stylish one-piece swimsuit that has become a worldwide sensation, said the stars aligned to land Sunshine Coast body positivity advocate Warren as the face of the brand's summer 2019 campaign.

"I've been a very big fan of Bree's for a while now," Brown said.

"We actually wanted to shoot her for our 2018 campaign but she was living in New York and the timing just didn't work so we were thrilled to hear she was moving home to Australia this year and leapt at the opportunity to work with her."

Shot at the lavish Bisque House in Byron Bay, the campaign showcases the sophisticated new Côte d'Azur Collection, which launches today and draws inspiration from the beaches of the French Riviera region.

Warren told The Courier-Mail she was thrilled to finally team up with Une Piece.

"It's the only brand out there right now that's bringing back sun-safe classics in a really modern way," she said

"I actually can't wait to wear the new collection surfing."

Her vocal stance on body positivity and her push for body diversity in the fashion industry were a major part of her appeal to the swimwear label.

"She's a beautiful, confident and empowered woman in so many ways," Brown said.

While Warren told The Courier-Mail she thought the industry was in a "pivotal moment" for change, she said there was more work to do.

"We are equalising the playing field and it's cool to be part of that," she said.

"There are still areas of the industry in Australia that are yet to be cracked, like beauty and major department stores.

"I guess that's what I hope is next."

For more from Une Piece, visit unepiece.com