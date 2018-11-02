BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: All bull, but where are the horns?

Former Australian opener David Warner was back in the headlines this week after walking off the field in a Sydney Grade Cricket match after being harshly sledged.

CRICKET: Former Baggy Greens vice-captain Dave Warner returned to the national spotlight this week following sensational scenes in a grade cricket clash.

The exiled opener, who was suspended from international cricket for the infamous Cape Town incident, left the field during a grade game on Saturday after comments from opposition player Jason Hughes, brother of the late Test player Phillip.

Warner told umpires he did not want to continue batting and was "removing himself from the game”, but he was settled down by team management and was allowed to return and continue the innings.

But should Warner have reacted like this? Or after years of being the one handing out the sledges, is it just desserts for the Bull?

MOOSE ELKERTON: Fair suck of the sav; Warner finally the 'bigger' man

DAMNED if he does, damned if he doesn't.

That is the reality for former Aussie opener Dave Warner.

Warner was pilloried by the sporting community this week after he chose to walk off the field mid-innings in a Sydney Grade Cricket game.

It was understood Warner was sledged - somewhat personally - by the brother of the late Phillip Hughes.

But for the fiery opener to remove himself from the game was seen as "soft” by the cricketing public. It was just a moment of Warner sooking.

Fair dinkum, cut the bloke some slack.

For years people on social media have run down Warner for being too immature, for going above and beyond with his sledging on the field.

They have lampooned the bloke for going off the boil.

But the first moment he shows a sign of maturity creeping into his game, those same people attack him for doing what they asked of him.

If he was harshly sledged by Jason Hughes as suggested, he was caught right between a rock and a hard place.

What do you say back to a bloke who's brother died right in front of you? After all of the coronial inquests, evidence hearings and emotional funeral, how do you look that bloke in the eye and sledge back?

While a lot has been said about once you're off the field, you are out, that is pointless.

The opposition captain let him return to the crease knowing he was in for a big ton.

If this is the new and improved Bull, bring it on.

JARRARD POTTER: Not so Raging Bull, Warner rocky under the pressure

FORMER Australian opener David Warner has found himself in an unenviable position as the villain of cricket right now, and the fallout from the latest run-in he has had in the middle of the cricket field has only served to amplify the attention surrounding him as he serves a 12-month ban from international cricket in the worst possible punishment in Sydney grade cricket.

While navigating his way through circuits, pipes, chests and rigs, he has been allegedly verballed by the brother of deceased former Test star Phillip Hughes, Western Suburbs player Jason.

What was said still isn't clear, but what is clear that if his response to a sledge was to leave the field to clear his head before waltzing back on like nothing had happened, I can't see him lasting very long back on the international scene.

I have no doubt he will cop far far worse from opponents who will be gleefully awaiting their chance to spray the player that once revelled in his role in the Australian team as an attack dog, the one who took great delight in saying all manner of things to opposing team members in the name of "mental disintegration”.

I can't help but wonder what the two minutes off the field did for Warner because he went on to score 157 so why couldn't he have regained his composure between overs? What benefit was there in storming off the field.