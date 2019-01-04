BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Big Bash-ing us into submission

ON FIRE: T20 specialist D'Arcy Short has been a standout for the Hobart Hurricanes who remain undefeated at the top of the Big Bash League ladder after a hectic start to the tournament.

ON FIRE: T20 specialist D'Arcy Short has been a standout for the Hobart Hurricanes who remain undefeated at the top of the Big Bash League ladder after a hectic start to the tournament. DAVE HUNT/AAP PHOTOS

CRICKET: After a new television rights deal with Channel 7 and a restructure to Australia's summer of cricket, the BBL is now bigger than it ever has been.

But does it mean it's better?

Into its eighth instalment the Big Bash League has morphed from a homegrown competition in to an international event with 59 matches across 61 days into February.

The grand final of the Big Bash will run on the same weekend as the NRL All Stars game, and the back end of the season will be out of school holidays for the first time.

Will this over-flooding work for Australian cricket, or have we bitten off more than we can chew?

MOOSE ELKERTON: The more BBL, the better

AS A lover of cricket, how could I ever think there was too much of it being played?

The extension of the Big Bash League has given all fans a chance to catch a glimpse of the action and, despite the social media consensus, has not diluted the standard.

Only earlier this week we had a match decided by one run on the final delivery of the game. It was a thriller.

One team involved in that game, Sydney Thunder, also went to the final over in a high-scoring affair against the Hurricanes last week in Hobart.

The fact that there is a match on free-to-air TV every night allows the sport to reach a wider audience than just diehard cricket fans.

With few other television hits on the small screen during summer, it is the perfect opportunity to encourage the young kids, who have shorter attention spans by the generation, to take up the sport.

It also helps a cricket lover like me know that, despite not watching every game of the tournament, if I have a free night over these weeks, I can easily catch a Big Bash match.

The extended competition has also seen franchises bring in extra international players to cover any potential mid-season departures.

Players like Rashid Khan and Tom Curran have become standouts of the tournament. Sandeep Lammichane has had the competition in a spin.

While these names might be new to Australian audiences, they are the best T20 players in the world, and will be on our screens for years to come.

JARRARD 'POTTSY' POTTER: Oversaturation is killing cricket

BIG Bash League cricket, every night and day for weeks on end, isn't saving cricket. It's killing it with love.

I don't buy into the argument that there's never enough cricket, because what we're seeing now with the proliferation of the Big Bash competition is that there's an oversaturation of the T20 version of the sport, and it's diluting cricket talent across the board in Australia, especially with the longer format of the game.

When the Big Bash League first started I regularly turned the TV on to watch the competition, but I quickly grew tired of keeping track of every game. Miss one night of games, and you suddenly have no idea where any team is on the ladder.

The problem is, there's hardly any time to disect or discuss matches. The quick turn-around of games is much like T20 itself: a fast-food, instant gratification version of cricket that is full of empty calories and barely satisfying. Cram as much of the game in as possible, get punters in and out of games and flog $50 hats to children who couldn't tell you who won last year's competition.

The worst thing about it all is how the wham-bam play as much T20 mentality has crippled our domestic competition. The scheduling for Sheffield Shield and JLT One-Day Cup matches is all over the place, and hardly gives players a chance to build form for the longer form of the game.

That's why we've got Australia losing it's first test series on home soil in a very long time.