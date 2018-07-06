Behind The Sports Desk: Can Cherry stop an Origin Bluewash?

RUGBY LEAGUE: New South Wales is chasing its first State of Origin whitewash since the turn of the century but they will have a tough task as they travel to the cauldron, Suncorp Stadium, on Wednesday night.

Affectionately dubbed Freddy's Baby Blues, the youthful NSW side has exceeded all expectations this series, including their own. They have the right mix of raw power and ability to get the job done.

But Queensland possess the emotion, with the Maroons aiming to send Origin great Billy Slater out a winner in his final game of representative football.

So who will stand tall when the final whistle blows on Wednesday night, Moose goes behind the sports desk with The Daily Examiner editor Bill North to find out.

MOOSE ELKERTON: Cherry on top of NSW whitewash

QUEENSLAND signed its whitewash fate with a simple three letters: DCE.

Don't get me wrong, Ben Hunt probably deserved to go to the bench. While he is a great player with lots of talent, like my mum's favourite dessert, he crumbles under the heat.

But that doesn't give Queensland the excuse to go backwards. Cherry-Evans, we've been there and done that, and it didn't work.

Rather than sticking with a plan of succession that they have built more than a decade of dominance on, the Maroons have taken a page out of the pre-Fittler NSW play book.

I lost count of the number of times NSW chose to revert to what was safe in Mitchell Pearce, while outstanding young halves Adam Reynolds and Luke Keary were left to languish - in top form.

I think Queensland has also missed a trick on the right edge. Will Chambers was on thin ice after Origin I, that ice should be hot water by now.

The Maroons had every chance to square the series in Origin II, they were the better team in almost all key indicators, but for simple errors. The execution suffered and I think the blame falls to Chambers.

The only saving grace for big Willy was Greg Inglis getting injured and the lack of quality outside backs up north. Mind you, Kyle Feldt must wonder how much more he has to do.

NSW has stuck true, save for the introduction of the raging Tariq Sims, who is in strong clubland form and should be ready for a 3-0 series win.

Billy Slater of the Maroons runs with the ball during Game 2 of the 2018 State of Origin series between the NSW Blues and the Queensland Maroons at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Sunday, June 24, 2018. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY DAN HIMBRECHTS

BILL 'NORTHY' NORTH: Stage set for Slater's Origin swansong

A SERIES whitewash? Fat chance.

Queensland may have lost its aura and NSW discovered a way to hold onto a lead, but do you really expect the Baby Blues to complete the rout on enemy territory?

A 3-0 result is a rare feat, only achieved seven times in State of Origin's 38-year history, thrice by NSW. Even during the dynasty of 11 series wins out of 12, the Maroons only managed a clean sweep once in 2010.

With the series in the bag, the heat has worn off for the Blues. But with Billy Slater captain in his swansong it will be as hot as ever at the Cauldron, with Queensland desperate to farewell the final flicker of its greatest era with a win.

Slater deserves as much.

For 11 NSW players it will be their first Origin trip to Suncorp Stadium and, while it may be too little too late, Queensland will be baying for blood.

A key factor will be the reshuffle in the Queensland halves. Daly Cherry-Evans deserves his cap in place of out of form Ben Hunt. But it's a little ironic the perennially snubbed 29-year-old gets the nod in a dead rubber.

If the Maroons were thinking about their long-term future, someone like Ashley Taylor may be a wiser option. But in a series with such youth and inexperience on both sides, the DCE move echoes the Blues where 32-year-old James Maloney has five years on his next oldest teammate.

An experienced head in the halves to steer the troops could be just what they need in 2019.